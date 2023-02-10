How to attend King Charles’ coronation concert

The ticket ballot for King Charles ’ coronation concert has opened! From Feb. 10 through Feb. 28, members of the public, who are 18 years or older, can apply for a ticket here . ﻿The BBC noted that the ballot is open to individuals who are residents in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Channel Isles and the Isle of Man, as well as to those who have a BFPO address.

Five thousand individuals will be selected to receive a free pair of tickets to the event being held on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Applicants who are picked will be able to nominate a guest. According to Buckingham Palace , the “10,000 tickets will be allocated based on the geographical spread of the UK population.”

Getty Images The concert will take place on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7

For those who are unable to score a ticket (or apply for one), the concert will broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. The palace has previously shared that the special concert on Sunday, May 7, will “bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion.”

The event at Windsor Castle will also feature an exclusive appearance from the Coronation Choir. The group, which will be made up of the “nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the United Kingdom, such as Refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs” will appear alongside the Virtual Choir, made up of singers from across the Commonwealth, for a special performance.

The “Lighting up the Nation” is described as the “centrepiece” of the concert, per the palace. Iconic locations across the UK will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

The concert is scheduled to take place the day after the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla . The King, who acceded to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth last year, will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, at London’s Westminster Abbey.