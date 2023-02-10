In annual city address, Breed emphasizes public safety, downtown area, housing

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – At the annual State of the City Address, Mayor London Breed shared her top three priorities for this year.

Admitting the city has its challenges, Breed says she's focused on being innovative and supportive of the top issues: public safety, housing, and revitalizing the downtown area.

The address was held at Pier 70, a historic site in the city on Thursday. Breed emphasized that despite the city's struggles in the last few years, San Francisco is a resilient place.

"We are not victims of circumstances, we are the captains of our own ship, we are the city that knows how," said Breed. "We are San Franciscans."

One of the items high on her list is beefing up the San Francisco Police Department 's resources.

"This isn't unique to San Francisco," she said. "Police staffing is a national problem, but we must solve it locally."

Breed focused on the staffing issues facing the department, where retention of officers has been low. To combat the problem, she is intending to introduce a $25 million funding plan later this month dedicated to police overtime.

"We must hold officers accountable," said Breed. "But we must also respect the hard work that they do every day and respect them."

Revitalizing the downtown area, which was hit hard by the pandemic , is another priority of Breed's.

In response, she outlined a plan called the "Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco's Future," in Thursday’s address.

The roadmap has nine different strategies, including attracting new businesses and industries to the downtown area and keeping the area clean.

Breed also highlighted the need for housing, and spoke about a recently introduced plan to create 82,000 new homes in the city over the next eight years.

