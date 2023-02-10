Open in App
Arizona State
See more from this location?
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

These Were The Most Popular Girl Names In Arizona In The '00s

By Ginny Reese,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08j5BI_0kjHxwM400
Photo: Getty Images

There are millions of babies born every year in the United States. And all of those millions of babies have unique names that are special to them. However, some names are far more popular than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular girl names in the state in the '00s. The website states, " Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in Arizona using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by number of babies born in Arizona from 2000 to 2009."

According to the list, the most popular baby girl name in Arizona in the '00s was Emily . That name was used 4,172 times from 2000 to 2009. It was also the most popular baby girl name nationally.

Here were the top 25 baby girl names in Arizona in the '00s:

  1. Emily
  2. Isabella
  3. Ashley
  4. Emma
  5. Samantha
  6. Madison
  7. Alexis
  8. Mia
  9. Alyssa
  10. Abigail
  11. Elizabeth
  12. Sophia
  13. Hannah
  14. Brianna
  15. Jessica
  16. Olivia
  17. Victoria
  18. Natalie
  19. Jennifer
  20. Hailey
  21. Maria
  22. Sarah
  23. Taylor
  24. Jasmine
  25. Andrea

Check out the full list of the top 50 most popular girl names in the state in the '00s on Stacker's website .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State
Caryn Chandler to Sell Oregon Home, Move to Arizona… Leave Little People, Big World?
Sunrise, FL7 days ago
This Family Restaurant In Arizona Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Green Valley, AZ28 days ago
Strange Aerial Creature in Glendale, Arizona Resembles Sentinels From the Matrix
Glendale, AZ29 days ago
Most Popular
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
Chula Vista, CA22 days ago
‘Yellowstone’s Jen Landon Has Perfect Reaction to Costar Ian Bohen’s Post About Lainey Wilson
Scottsdale, AZ6 days ago
The 3 Foods This Cardiologist NEVER Eats—and 5 Foods He Eats Every Day
Houston, TX10 days ago
Eagles Are Falling, Bears Are Going Blind
Louisiana, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy