This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days: one in Allen County and one in Putnam County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

• Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties are at low risk in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community levels ratings. The CDC lowered its risk advisory for the region last week.

The latest CDC data show an estimated seven new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in a seven-day period, while the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by patients with COVID illness declined to 1.8%.

• Allen County Public Health will continue its influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Fridays at the health department, 219 E. Market St., Lima, through February. The clinic will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20.

Allen County

Cases ` 33,587 ` +73

Deaths ` 508 ` +1

Recovered ` 32,729 ` +92

Auglaize County

Cases ` 14,093 ` +46

Deaths ` 201 ` 0

Recovered ` 13,704 ` +27

Hardin County

Cases ` 8,693 ` +18

Deaths ` 167 ` 0

Recovered ` 8,465 ` +18

Putnam County

Cases ` 9,844 ` +36

Deaths ` 165 ` +1

Recovered ` 9,578 ` +23

Van Wert County

Cases ` 8,106 ` +8

Deaths ` 161 ` 0

Recovered ` 7,927 ` +10

Ohio

Cases ` 3,364,860 ` +8,833

Deaths ` 41,535 ` +71

Recovered ` 3,294,185 ` +7,915

Recovered defined as symptom onset more than 21 days prior, not deceased. Only verified deaths included now.

Source: coronavirus.ohio.gov

Updated 2 p.m. 2/9/23

