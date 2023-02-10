Multiple Penguins Look to Snap Scoreless Streaks

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to need so much more from their bottom six forwards.

The season back in full swing for the Pittsburgh Penguins and they are still looking for any sort of life from their bottom six.

One of the biggest issues surrounding the Penguins is the sever lack of production from the third and fourth lines.

As the team embarks on a California road trip, there are a few key depth players riding horrendous streaks.

Heading into the season, an argument could have been made that if Jeff Carter capped off his career strong, he could be in a legitimate Hall of Fame discussion.

Carter is in the first year of likely his last contract in the NHL and it hasn’t been pretty; in 47 games played, Carter has only scored 19 points (7G-12A).

In his last 11 games, Carter has been blanked on the score sheet, extending a career long scoreless streak.

While that does show the kind of numbers Carter has been able to produce over this lengthy career, he’s not alone in scoring droughts.

Teddy Blueger and Brock McGinn are also currently grinding through career-long scoreless streaks.

Blueger has picked up no points in 15 straight games and McGinn has gone 17 without a tally of any sort.

It’s numbers like this that are killing the Penguins and their bottom six; they don’t have the ability or confidence to roll four lines.

It’s putting a lot of weight on the shoulders of the leaders in the clubhouse, but they can only do so much.

All three of Carter, Blueger, and McGinn need to find their way off of this skid or find their way off of the lineup.

