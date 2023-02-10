Social Media Star Landon Romano Releases Premiere Song 'Pose' Which Will Make Anyone Feel 'Confident'

Taylor Kelly/@taylorgkelly

Social media star Landon Romano is on cloud nine, as his new song called "Pose" dropped on Thursday, February 9.

After the tune was released, the singer took to Instagram to exclaim about his latest achievement.

"Y'all, my single 'Pose' is officially out right now on all platforms, go check it out. Be sure to tag me in all your videos. I want to see y'all dance, I want to see y'all cut up. Pose is out, b**ch!" he declared on his Instagram Story while wearing an all-black outfit and a fluffy coat.

The dance track was produced by Phil Valley and Klypso .

“I chose to write and record the song because I wanted to embody my personality into a track that people can vibe to,” Romano said about the track. “My energy is silly yet confident and my supporters have always lived vicariously through me and my antics. I felt like bringing that to music was a no-brainer. This is the song you turn on when you wanna feel invincible, confident, and aspirational.”

Taylor Kelly/@taylorgkelly

Romano has worked with other musicians in the past , including will.i.am , who is part of the Black Eyed Peas.

“will.i.am actually has been supporting me online for quite some time now. Always showing me love. And when I started rapping he was just like 'Hey let me produce your music,'” Romano previously told Radar in an interview. “I was literally in shock because he’s so iconic and I’ve been a fan of his work since I was a child. So to think he wanted to work with me on a project is crazy."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

@landonromano/instagram

“I have a lot of support from celebrities which I am so grateful for ,” Romano continued. “I think my favorite person to follow on social media is Yung Miami from the city girls. Not only has shown me love but she is so funny to me, I just love her whole vibe.”