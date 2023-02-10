ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frostburg, MD

voiceofmotown.com

WVU Leads the New Big 12 in Wins

With Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC in 2024, the “new” Big 12 schools will be looking to supplant themselves as the top dog in the conference. While many will argue recent success, like UCF, a lack of legitimate history will hinder their argument. To be considered...
MORGANTOWN, WV
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Route 11 Potato Chip Factory – Mt Jackson, VA

Sponsored Post – Visit Shenandoah County hosted our visit to Route 11 Potato Chips. All opinions are my own. Route 11 Potato Chips were founded in 1992 in Middletown, Virginia. The chip company features old-fashioned kettle cooked chips that come in many flavors. In 2008, the company built a...
MOUNT JACKSON, VA
tourcounsel.com

Country Club Mall | Shopping mall in LaVale, Maryland

Country Club Mall is a shopping mall located in LaVale, Maryland, a suburb of Cumberland, Maryland in Allegany County, Maryland. The mall has sixty retail units, as well as seven vendor stands on the main concourse. Located in the Country Club Mall is the Country Club Mall 8 Cinemas, the largest movie theater in Allegany County.
LA VALE, MD
wajr.com

I-79 Harmony Grove work continues behind the scenes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The proposed I-79 Harmony Grove interchange to support Mountaintop Beverage is being talked about from Morgantown to Charleston and Washington, D.C. The renewed conversations come after learning last week that the project had been dropped from the Department of Highways’ (DOH) priority list. Mountaintop Beverage...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Nonprofit General Store Is Home To The Best Bakery In West Virginia

Where would you expect to find the best bakery in West Virginia? According to a competition hosted in 2022 by West Virginia Living, at least, you’ll find West Virginia’s best bakery (and West Virginia’s best place to work) inside a unique little general store and farmers market known as Wardensville Garden Market in (you guessed it!) Wardensville, West Virginia.
WARDENSVILLE, WV
Shore News Network

Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man has been arrested and charged after a physical altercation with a woman inside a Mount Royal Avenue home on Friday. According to police, on Friday, Cumberland City police officers issued Kelah Monae Johnson, 24, with a criminal summons. The summons was issued as a result of an incident occurring on February 8, at a residence in the 800 block of Mount Royal Avenue. It is alleged that Johnson was involved in a verbal altercation during that incident that turned physical, resulting in minor injuries to a female victim. Johnson was issued a summons and The post Cumberland man charged after assaulting woman during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
CUMBERLAND, MD

