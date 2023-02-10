I’m a happily single gal — but my parents have a shrine to my married sisters

She’s single and doesn’t care to mingle — much to her parents’ apparent chagrin.

Alice Cousins was shocked to find out that her folks had a “shrine” dedicated to her married older sisters Anna, 36, and Lauren, 35. Meanwhile, a photo of her single self was relegated to a “hidden” corner.

The London publicist, 30, shared a now-viral clip on TikTok where she showed a medley of photos of her siblings with their spouses and their kids on several small tables.

She then panned to one singular photo of herself hugging a koala that stood alone in a frame on the edge of one counter.

“When you’re the single child with no traditional achievements,” Cousins captioned her clip, which has racked up nearly half a million views thanks to her candid revelations about the “pressure” she feels being the sole single sibling.

Alice Cousins, 30, revealed in a viral TikTok how her parents have a dedicated space to her married sisters — while she’s relegated to a selfie in the corner. Kennedy News and Media

“I thought [the lone photo] was really funny,” she later told Kennedy News, explaining that she sent her animal-cuddling selfie to her family’s group chat and her dad had place it in a “random” area on a table behind a chair.

Cousins was visiting her family in Cardiff, Wales to see her niece and nephew, as well as one of her sisters before she gave birth when she saw the plethora of photographs.

“I sort of looked around and thought ‘where are all my photos?’ Then I saw on the main table as you walk through the house there were all the photos from [my sisters’] weddings and all the grandchildren – then one photo of me with a koala from when I went traveling,” she noted.

A selfie of Cousins hugging a koala bear on a past vacation. Kennedy News and Media

Cousins poses with her mom Jan and dad Nick, both 65. Kennedy News and Media

“It was like a shrine to the grandchildren and then a little selfie of me again, just behind [them],” she quipped.

She added that her single-ness is brought up multiple times a year by her parents — however, she stated that she’s the “classic fun single aunty” and refuses to settle for anyone.

Cousins dished that she loves to buy clothes and gifts for her nieces and nephews, and often babysits them when her siblings want to have a night out.

“I’m a 30-year-old woman so obviously I’ve got a lot of pressure on me,” she sighed. “But I’ve always said that I’m not going to be in a relationship just so that I can be in a relationship … I’d rather have a koala.”

Cousins was visiting her family in Cardiff, Wales, when she saw the tables full of photos. Kennedy News and Media

Family photos crowd the mantle at Cousins’ parents’ house in Wales. Kennedy News and Media

As for her perfect partner, Cousins wants a person who makes her happy and treats her well.

Cousins then described how there is a generational struggle nowadays showing how young people feel stressed out about settling down.

She also disclosed how some parents even like to keep empty photo frames on display as a hint for their spawn to get a ring and play house.

Loving the single life: Cousins lives in London and works as a public relations expert. Kennedy News and Media

Cousins with her sisters Lauren and Anna. Kennedy News and Media

She also told Kennedy News how one commenter wrote on her video how their parent even left a blank space for when they have their wedding photo.

“It just shows that it’s a different generation and different standards for traditional achievements,” she said. “They wouldn’t put me getting a promotion up there but a wedding is immediately there.”

“It doesn’t bother me. I make lots of jokes about it.”