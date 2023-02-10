DA: Investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship leads to wiretapping charges against Laurel Highlands High School teacher

DA: Investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship leads to wiretapping charges against Laure 03:23

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Laurel Highlands High School math teacher is facing wiretapping charges.

The investigation began when the Laurel Highlands High School superintendent got wind of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher now identified as Ashley Thurby Kolesar.

The district conducted its own investigation initially but eventually called in the state police for a closer look.

During the investigation, detectives found over 6,000 texts between Thurby Kolesar and a 17-year-old student over a four-month period.

While reviewing the texts, they found a video with audio that Thurby Kolesar recorded on her cell phone and then sent to the 17-year-old student.

The video shows a 15-year-old student asking her for help because he was concerned with his current grade in her class. That student had no idea she was recording their conversation. She then allegedly sent that video to the 17-year-old student making fun of the 15-year-old.

"It's a teacher who has a child come in and wants to have a discussion about his or her grade. It's confidential. You don't go out and make fun of it, you don't go out and distribute it, you don't go out and record it. That young man trusted her," said Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower.

Thurby Kolesar is charged with three third-degree felonies: interception, disclosure or use of wire or electronic communications; distribution of that interception to another individual; and criminal use of a communication facility.

As for any sexual misconduct, Bower said the investigation is still active.

The Laurel Highlands superintendent released this statement:

"We have come to know that a felony charge(s) will or have been filed against one of our professional teaching staff. In addition, as we understand the circumstances, this matter continues to be an open and ongoing investigation. Likewise, the employee has been on administrative leave since the onset of the PSP investigation began. To that end, the LHSD has been in continued communication with the PSP and has been transparent and fully corporative with the investigation. The District will act accordingly with the charges being filed and take every step for the continued establishment and maintenance of the safety of all students. All protocols available will be implemented to address this matter fully. We will continue to be vigilant in our pursuit of quality educational programs and services for our students. Lastly, we sincerely hope that this isolated incident does not overshadow the great things Laurel Highlands is doing to advance the student body."