Two Questions Answered in Poll: Who Wins Super Bowl LVII Game and MVP?

PHOENIX – Just how close will Super Bowl LVII be between the Eagles and Chiefs?

In a weekly power poll conducted by NFL correspondent Rick Gosselin, there were two questions to be answered:

Who wins Super Bowl LVII?

Who will be the game’s MVP?

The poll’s voters, which includes me, are former players, coaches, officials, talent evaluators, writers, and broadcasters.

Of the 212 who responded, 107 picked the Eagles to win, and 105 picked the Chiefs to win.

“The old cliché is that the game is won in the trenches,” said former Hall of Fame voter Vito Stellino. “If so, the Eagles should win. They have the edge on both lines. The Chiefs have the edge at quarterback but the best quarterback doesn’t always win.

(Tom) Brady lost twice to Eli (Manning) and to (Nick) Foles. (Kurt) Warner lost to Brady when Warner was the league MVP and Brady was in his first year as a starter.”

Even Hall of Fame WR, and former Dallas Cowboys standout, Drew Pearson, had the Eagles winning.

“Please understand how hard it is for me the pick the Eagles for anything, let alone a Super Bowl,” Pearson said, “but they have been the best team all season, from start to finish, and keeping Super Bowl champions in the NFC – and the NFC East – is preferred.”

Added NFL historian Bob Moore: “Defense in these matchups usually counts for more in these championships and Philadelphia certainly has a dominant one, but quarterbacks make a difference, too, and if the Chiefs can protect (Patrick) Mahomes he’s shown he can overcome most disadvantages.

“Clearly, he and the Chiefs have been in situations before where they weren’t favored. Moreover, they have long held the belief than can come from behind.”

As for the second question, who will be the game’s MVP, Mahomes was the winner, receiving 88 votes to Jalen Hurts’ 77.

The two QBs were followed by Philly edge rusher Haason Reddick with 20, KC tight end Travis Kelce with 15, Eagles wideout A.J. Brown with 11 votes and KC defensive tackle Chris Jones with one.

“If the Eagles win, I would expect a defensive player to be the MVP,” said Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press went with the other side of the ball.

“I picked Jalen Hurts because he would, with an asterisk, make Alabama the school that has produced the most Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks,” he said. “Starr, Namath, Stabler…Hurts played his first three seasons at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma.”

