Surgoinsville BMA discusses chicken ordinance in preparation for Feb. 13 vote

Surgoinsvlle’s chicken ordinance approved on first reading by the BMA at its Jan. 11 meeting may not yet be final, but it’s already ruffled the feathers of some local residents.

The ordinance is intended control loose chickens in the town by regulating the laying hen population, requiring coop inspection, and a fee. The ultimate goal is to eliminate complaints about poultry in the street or in neighbors’ yards.

The ordinance was a topic of discussion at the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s Feb. 6 workshop in preparation for it coming up for a final vote at the Feb. 13 meeting.

The ordinance as approved last month states that chicken enclosures in the city would have to be 25 feet from any residential structure apart from the permit holder’s residence and no less than 10 feet from any property lines.

Also included were that no more than two hens were allowed on parcels 5,009 sqft or less, four for land between 5,010 to 10,236 sqft, and up to six for 10,237 sqft or more. Also, the ordinance that all chickens would be kept in humane enclosures.

Anyone found in violation would be penalized with a max fine of $50 per day as a separate offense.

“There has not been a problem in Surgoinsville until recently when there are chickens loose on the roads,” said City Attorney Joe May

Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnigan added, “I have a picture on my phone of about fifty chickens.”

“People seem to be upset by the idea of the yearly permit,” said Alderman Kaley Mierek of the proposed $25 permit fee.

Potential Problems with Annual Fees

May noted, “The permitting once. It could conceivably have an issue where the original permit-holder was very responsible in the way they contain their chickens, sells to someone who is not responsible… decides they’re going to go into the commercial chicken-raising business.”

Alderman Tim Hoss asked if there was a way of making the permits non-transferable.

Mayor Merrell Graham stated, “I think it stands for reason that (the permits) wouldn’t be transferred.”

Alderman Mierek’s asked if Surgoinsville had the administrative power to keep up with the fees and permits, and who’s remaining lawful of the order, citing Mount Carmel’s recent discussions on pet fees becoming a one-time charge.

The current written word on the matter is that if a permitholder is absent from the property for a period of sixty days or more, the permit is void.

However, Attorney May’s opinion was, “Hopefully it’s not going to be that large a number of permittees to create an issue.”

A Growing Population of Chickens

Police Chief, James Hammonds stated that the number of permits was between 25 and 30. With a growing number of people buying egg-laying hens with the prices increasing, the number is due to keep growing.

Alderman Jarnigan said, “I can see that number going up more and more.”

Chief Hammonds also said, “I saw two more coups pop up this weekend.”

“The test is going to be how many (chickens) can you have in a small residential lot,” May noted.

How to Resolve Issues

Mayor Graham proposed that the limits be changed to no more than ten hens allowed within a residential property with housing being no less than a 10x10ft covered structure.

This structure would not only be to keep chickens from becoming a nuisance but also keeps predators out.

Tim Hoss also made a suggestion to pass a motion that in terms of the enclosure, chicken wire be specified for the ordinance to keep chickens from running loose. His worry was that if not included, other types of fencing that chickens could escape through would be used.

May suggested that Chief Hammonds write the permits.

“If James is going to enforce it, he should make the permits,” May said.

The ordinance is expected to be discussed further before coming up for a final vote on Feb. 13.

“There’s going to be a lot of complaints whatever we do,” Graham said.