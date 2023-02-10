Open in App
Sun City, AZ
Sun City Independent

Moran: Criticism of Sun City homeowner, son is out of line

10 days ago

Cheryl Roe Hogan, who is my good friend, will defend Feb. 16 to the Maricopa County Board of Adjustment her legal right to have her 18-year-old disabled son live with her at her home in Sun City.

This is because three people anonymously complained about the young man’s presence. Had they inquired, they would have learned that the board of Hogan’s HOA, via their management company, Colby Management, approved the young man’s residency prior to her purchasing the property. The issue is now being thrashed about on several Sun City Facebook pages. Quite a few people have used that space to attack Ms. Hogan, who has attempted to respectfully defend her position.

I forced myself to read every comment in those threads, many of them unpleasant. Despite considerable support for Cheryl and her son, a great many posters read like they are members of a bully club. I despise bullies; I think most decent people do.

This young man has been living there more than a year with no issues. The neighbors are entirely supportive.

I am tempted to attend the meeting in February solely for the purpose of telling these people to their faces what I think of them. I would take great pleasure in any discomfiture these bullies might experience on learning the facts.

The Americans with Disabilities Act addresses housing issues. As a federal act, it pre-empts local and state rules. It clearly permits Warren to live with his mother in this community. The Housing for Older Persons Act of 1995 also permits an underage dependent under certain circumstances that most definitely apply in this situation. Arizona’s own disability legislation, 41-1491.19, permits this arrangement. There are also many legal precedents that allow for this situation.

Some are concerned about tax implications, the age 55 overlay. The law permits a variance of up to 20%. Only 1% of Sun City’s population is under 18. There is no threat here, their fear is misplaced.

Given the challenges young Warren has faced in his life, he doesn’t deserve this. Warren needs to feel safe in his own home, and right now, he doesn’t. He’s frightened, confused by the people attacking him.

May I suggest that those of us supporting Warren attend that meeting on Feb. 16 and offer the other side of the story.

Editor’s Note: We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org .

