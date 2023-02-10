Arsenal v Brentford - How To Watch, TV Channel, And Live Stream Details

All the key details as Arsenal host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Premier League leaders Arsenal take on Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday hoping to extend their lead over Manchester City to eight points before Pep Guardiola's team take on Aston Villa on Sunday.

Liverpool find themselves four points behind Brentford in the table, with a game in hand, so a home win would benefit the Reds in their hunt for European football next season.

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 8:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 1:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown on TV or available for streaming.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada , the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia , the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select and Disney+ Hotstar.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and Canal+.

