Keep Idaho’s Office of Performance Evaluations neutral, independent and nonpartisan | Opinion

Evaluations office

How do you keep your home in “tip-top” shape? You see what’s working properly, you stay on top of maintenance, you fix what’s broken, and you make plans for the inevitable big-ticket item that must be replaced.

That’s what the Office of Performance Evaluation does for Idaho. For 30 years, this nonpartisan commission (four Republicans, four Democrats) has researched and delivered vital, accurate reports that have driven major investments in health care, education, foster care and more. Our legislators rely on the OPE’s objective, nonpartisan reports as the road maps for what needs fixing in Idaho.

That could change, and not in a good way.

If Idaho House Bill 68 passes, it would put the office under the control of Republican leadership. Idaho legislators from both parties need independent research and nonpartisan findings. It is critical for the OPE to stay neutral and nonpartisan.

I urge all concerned citizens to contact your legislator to tell them: NO on HB68.

Elizabeth Rodgers, Boise

Labrador

I voted for Labrador and fully support his decision to drop the charges against Ms. Brady. She was right to do what she did as there is now more than ample evidence that the COVID protocols and restrictions were unnecessary and ineffective.

As for your claim of Idaho moving “dangerously to the right”, people from all over the country continue to relocate to Idaho because of how dangerously states like California, Oregon and Washington have moved to the left.

Those of you responsible for this sniveling little editorial couldn’t be more partisan and out of touch if you tried.

Josh Stevens, Kuna

Sanchez

We need Lisa Sanchez back on Boise’s city council. She lost her seat due to what was essentially a technicality, but since she is now living in her proper district, she should be promptly reappointed. Ms. Sanchez brings a unique and essential lived experience to the policy-making table. She is the rare politician who rents, rather than owns, her residence, and lives on a modest income. In a world where many politicians have lost touch with their constituents, she speaks with the authentic voice of hard-working people. She also represents the interests of the local Latinx community, who are a significant and growing part of Idaho’s body politic that is far too often ignored. Finally, in these reactionary times, we dearly need her proudly progressive perspective and her proven record as an indefatigable human rights activist. Her ardent pursuit of justice, tempered with deep compassion, makes our city a better place for everyone.

Daniel Fink, Boise

Education

Putting the GOP in charge of Idaho education is like putting an atheist as a preacher in your church. The GOP does not want to educate our children. Idaho is at the bottom of education funding and they are thinking about reducing funding even more. Governor Little talks about raising funding, but that’s just a campaign clip that will never happen. Instead, the GOP is thinking about reducing education funds, by giving some to religious organizations, private schools, and parents, who want to keep their children at home. No oversight to show progress in educating those children. A white supremacy Idahoan can teach hate and get paid for it. Banning books does not show a love for education, it shows a desire to indoctrinate children, to keep them from thinking for themselves. The Idaho constitution requires funding for public schools, but the GOP funds it at the lowest level in the country and they want to reduce it further. We need professional educators in charge of education, not GOP legislators.

Allen L. Wenger, Boise

Evaluations

I am a resident of Valley County and am writing as a concerned citizen regarding an obscure bill (HB 68) that would eliminate the necessary neutrality of the Office of Performance Evaluation. I wager that most Idahoans have never heard of Idaho’s Office of Performance Evaluation (OPE). This is the commission that studied and documented $870 million of needed repairs in our public schools. And this bi-partisan commission, which won the 2016 Outstanding Evaluation Award from the American Evaluation Association, has helped Idaho lawmakers identify and solve other major issues, like emergency medical services and teacher health insurance

Right now, the bi-partisan OPE commission (four Reps, four Dems) ensures that members of BOTH parties know about and tackle Idaho issues. That would change if an “under the radar” bill HB 68 passes and puts the OPE exclusively under the control of Republican leadership.

The OPE needs to stay neutral and independent to promote confidence and accountability in state government. We are urging Idahoans to contact their state senator (Fulcher or Simpson) and state assemblyperson to tell them: NO on HB68.

Pam Nielsen, McCall

Public schools

I write this as a retired public school teacher who has a son who is a public school teacher. I know the amount of work a good teacher puts in to meet the needs of his/her students. I also know that many teachers leave Idaho to make more money teaching in other states. Idaho is 49th on the pay scale for teacher pay. This year, though, a major amount of money was requested to be spent on Idaho’s children’s education. I couldn’t stop smiling! Teachers would finally be recognized for the amount of work, in and out of the classroom, that is required to meet the needs of all their students! Now the voucher issue rears its ugly head. It is simply not the responsibility of all taxpayers to pay for private schools that they may not be able to afford to send their own children to. Please let your legislator know where you stand on vouchers! Go online and find your legislator’s phone number and call or write them! Public funds belong in public schools!

Donna Looze, Boise