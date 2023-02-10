It's Luther vs Gollum in the cop drama you don't want to miss

I love Luther , the Idris Elba-starring cop drama where the titular policeman breaks the rules and chews the scenery in spectacular fashion. And now Netflix has dropped a new trailer, I'm very very very excited about what I hope is the first of many Luther movies, Luther: The Fallen Sun.

One of the reasons I'm so excited is because in the film, Luther faces off against Gollum from The Lord of the Rings, Caesar from Planet of The Apes, Supreme Leader Snoke from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Captain Haddock from The Adventures of Tintin. Or as he's better known, Andy Serkis.

Incidentally, if there was a Luther movie where he did have to fight all those characters I'd watch the hell out of it. Over to you, Netflix!

Here's the trailer for your excitement and delightment.

A big-budget big-screen spectacular

Good, isn't it? And one of the things I'm most excited about is that this will be a cinema release too. As much as I love watching things on my big Samsung TV , when it comes to epic action movies there's still nothing better than watching them on a really massive screen with a massive sound system and a massive box of popcorn.

he cinema date hasn't been confirmed yet but Netflix promises it'll be this month (February 2023), with the film streaming from 10 March.

The film-makers have made it very clear that you don't need to be familiar with the TV series to enjoy the film, and in all honesty the trailer gives you all the backstory you really need: he's a good cop who broke the rules and now he has to deal not only with the baddie, but with cops who think he's a baddie too. That sounds formulaic, I know, but what made Luther great TV was the sheer gory glee it brought to the genre, and I'm sure that'll be in the film too.

Although you don't need to be a Luther expert to enjoy it, I'd definitely recommend watching the show before you go: it's glorious, silly, edge-of-the-seat fun, it features Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan, one of TV's best ever villains, and it's free to stream on iPlayer.