NBC Sports

Robert Kraft: I think Bill O’Brien was an excellent choice for OC By yeahbut says: February 10, 2023 at 12:49 pm Dynasty 3.0, 10 days ago

By yeahbut says: February 10, 2023 at 12:49 pm Dynasty 3.0, 10 days ago

After going through the 2022 season with a patchwork offensive scheme, the Patriots brought back Bill O’Brien to be the club’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks ...