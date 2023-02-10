Change location
See more from this location?
Alabama State
NBC Sports
Robert Kraft: I think Bill O’Brien was an excellent choice for OC
By yeahbut says: February 10, 2023 at 12:49 pm Dynasty 3.0,10 days ago
By yeahbut says: February 10, 2023 at 12:49 pm Dynasty 3.0,10 days ago
After going through the 2022 season with a patchwork offensive scheme, the Patriots brought back Bill O’Brien to be the club’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0