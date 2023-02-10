Open in App
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake man pleads not guilty to felony

10 days ago

A Rice Lake man charged with felony injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle after police say he caused a two-vehicle crash that injured the driver of the other car pleaded not guilty on Friday.

Patrick D. Langosch, 39, was charged on Oct. 3 with the felony and two misdemeanors — possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia — in Barron County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, the crash with a rollover occurred at 6:23 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the intersection of Highway 25 and 10th Avenue. Langosch said it was his fault as he was texting on his phone and ran the stop sign.

The driver of the other car was flown out for medical treatment because of the injuries she sustained in the crash, the complaint said. She later was taken to Mayo in Rochester after it was discovered she had a brain bleed. She also had a broken finger and was experiencing memory issues.

Langosch entered the not guilty pleas at his arraignment on Friday, but his lawyer said an agreement has been reached. A plea hearing was scheduled for March 24.

A conviction of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle carries a fine of up to $25,000, imprisonment for up to 12½ years, or both.

