Over 69 million passengers visited DIA in 2022

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver International Airport just set an all-time record by having its busiest year yet.

In 2022, DIA said it served 69,286,461 passengers, which is an increase of 17.8% when compared to 2021. Previously, the airport’s busiest year ever was in 2019 when there were 69,015,703 passengers.

“Our airport’s recovery in 2022 to pre-pandemic levels of passenger traffic is nothing short of extraordinary, but it exemplifies the importance of DEN as a national and international hub for air service,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “As the largest economic engine in the state, DEN continues to lead Denver and Colorado to new heights.”

DIA said the busiest month ever was recorded in October of last year when the airport had over 6.5 million passengers.

According to a release from the airport, these were the busiest airlines by passenger volume at DIA:

United: 46%

Southwest: 31%

Frontier: 10%

Delta: 5%

American: 4%

It was the busiest year on record at DIA for United and Southwest.

