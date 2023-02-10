Open in App
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Over 69 million passengers visited DIA in 2022

By Dara Bitler,

10 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver International Airport just set an all-time record by having its busiest year yet.

In 2022, DIA said it served 69,286,461 passengers, which is an increase of 17.8% when compared to 2021. Previously, the airport’s busiest year ever was in 2019 when there were 69,015,703 passengers.

Denver International Airport ranked 5th-ugliest building in US

“Our airport’s recovery in 2022 to pre-pandemic levels of passenger traffic is nothing short of extraordinary, but it exemplifies the importance of DEN as a national and international hub for air service,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “As the largest economic engine in the state, DEN continues to lead Denver and Colorado to new heights.”

DIA said the busiest month ever was recorded in October of last year when the airport had over 6.5 million passengers.

2022 sets new record for firearms found at Denver airport

According to a release from the airport, these were the busiest airlines by passenger volume at DIA:

  • United: 46%
  • Southwest: 31%
  • Frontier: 10%
  • Delta: 5%
  • American: 4%

It was the busiest year on record at DIA for United and Southwest.

