Weston McKennie says 'it wasn't that tricky' for Leeds players to refocus after Jesse Marsch sacking

Weston McKennie said after Leeds ' 2-2 draw with Manchester United that he can 'play any under manager' and was 'ready for' the possibility of Jesse Marsch being sacked.

The American coach was relieved of his duties on Monday with the club winless in the league since November 5 and hovering dangerously close the relegation zone.

That was just a week after McKennie joined the club on loan from Juventus with a £30m buy option, but the 24-year-old midfielder is confident that he'll adjust to whomever the club appoints as Marsch's successor.

'I think for me it was probably the quickest manager change that I've had, but obviously as a football player that is moving away from home [at an] early stage, and the stuff that I went through in my life, it's something that's not new,' he told Stadium Astro after the United game.

'I was ready for it, and obviously I know my game and how I can play under any manager and hopefully moving forward we'll find someone that fits as well.

'I don't think it was really that tricky,' he added on the transition from Marsch's sacking to Wednesday's game. 'Obviously, every player on the team has went through some type of phase where a manager has changed and you have to have a quick turnaround.

'Obviously, we'll miss him, but at the same time, we're focused on the job that needs to be done, which is get points. And the new staff that came in, [on] such a short notice, knew the job as well.'

Leeds were led by caretaker boss Michael Skubala at Old Trafford, with the club going ahead 2-0 at their rivals before goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho tied the game up.

The game was McKennie's full debut for his new club, and he acquitted himself well, playing 89 minutes and making three tackles and interceptions apiece alongside his close friend and international teammate Tyler Adams in the midfield.

'It's the Premier League, it's what I expected. It's what I wanted,' he said after the game, where he picked up a yellow card after preventing a quick United free kick.

'The banter, the hard tackles, the talking back with other players, the arguments with the refs. I think it's something that attracts me, draws me to it. And obviously, after every game a player walks away with battle scars, and fortunately I walked away with one today. So it was a good experience.'

Ahead of a Leeds-Man United rematch this weekend at Elland Road, it's currently unclear who McKennie's next manager at Leeds will be.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has turned the club down, while another target, Carlos Corberan, signed a new contract at West Brom.

Leeds previously had unsuccessful talks with Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola, but Sportsmail understands the club could try and revive that move.