Hogwarts Legacy players just want to sit down

After some time with the new game, Hogwarts Legacy players are asking for the ability to sit down.

Every Harry Potter fan has likely dreamed of attending Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and while sadly that's impossible, Hogwarts Legacy tries to give you the next best thing. The action-RPG, developed by Avalanche Software, offers plenty of freedom to get up to various magic-related shenanigans in and around the school. Any kind, that is, except for sitting down.

Players have been lamenting the absence of this simple feature over on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit . "I didn't really care until I started playing the game, but GOD would it be nice to just sit in the grass around school/the world and just take everything in," says one fan. "It's just the little things that really bring you into the world and make you feel like an actual piece, not just someone controlling a character."

In a separate post , the feeling is mutual. A user by the name of Prestigious-Policy32 writes that while they find Hogwarts Legacy "incredibly well made and detailed," not being able to do things like sit down next to other students in the Great Hall makes the game feel "staged and hollow".

With so much care and attention put into making your time at Hogwarts so immersive, it's certainly a curious decision by the developer to keep you from taking a load off and soaking in your surroundings. It's something that Avalanche could perhaps look into patching in the future; let's hope so for the sake of our characters' weary legs.

Hogwarts Legacy launches today for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Those who've already delved into the wizarding world have discovered some tweaks you can make to the settings that result in a more immersive and magical time.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy .