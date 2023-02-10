How Would Losing 4-Star Signee Antione Jackson Impact The Miami Hurricanes?

The Ft. Lauderdale Dillard cornerback has asked for a release from his national letter of intent. How big of a loss would he be for the Canes?

Less than two months after signing a national letter of intent to join the Miami Hurricanes, Dillard High School defensive back Antione Jackson has asked for a release.

To this point, there is nothing confirmed as to whether or not Miami will release the 4-star prospect from the agreement. If they do, it could be a conditional release (possibly restricting him from signing with a conference rival or in-state rival). If they don't release him, he is free to use his one-time transfer exception and enter the portal in the near future.

Either way, it seems unlikely that Jackson will ever play for the Canes.

How big of a loss would he be? I discussed the matter on Locked On Canes with colleague Brian Smith:

While Jackson hasn't proven anything yet at the college level, he's promising enough that he was offered and formerly committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. UGA does not throw out offers to just anybody...

As Smith points out, it's also a loss from a numbers and depth standpoint. Miami saw seven defensive backs hit the portal and they lost Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Ivey to the NFL Draft. "They needed three (defensive back recruits) at least," Smith said. We also have not forgotten that Miami saw verbal commit Cormani McClain flip to Colorado last month.

While the Hurricanes have done well adding UCF transfer cornerback Davonte Brown , Iowa transfer CB Terry Roberts Jr and incoming 4-star freshmen Damari Brown and Robert Stafford , they'll likely keep working the transfer portal to try and add an additional body or two.

The Miami Hurricanes have the seventh ranked class of 2023 per 247 Sports . Using the 247 team calculator, Miami would not drop a spot if Jackson is removed. They'd stay seventh.

Jackson's recruitment to Miami was not without turbulence. Originally slated for the class of 2024, Miami flipped him from a verbal commitment to Georgia last summer. He reclassified to the class of 2023 during the fall. In the weeks leading up to signing day in December, he took an official visit to East Carolina and was linked to a possible flip to Colorado. Perhaps his heart was never fully in Coral Gables.

I hold zero grudges and I wish Jackson the very best wherever he decides to enroll.

