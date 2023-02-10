3 things to know about the landmark Picasso exhibit as it opens in Charlotte

A landmark art exhibition opens Saturday in Charlotte with a rare look at works by one of the most influential artists in the 20th century — Pablo Picasso.

“Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds” debuts at Mint Museum Uptown , 500 S. Tryon St., showcasing a collection of nearly 50 works by art giant Picasso from age 14 until his death at age 91.

“It makes me very proud and happy to have this (exhibition) here,” Santiago Cabanas , the Spanish ambassador to the U.S., told The Charlotte Observer during Thursday’s media preview at the museum.

Cabanas said he knows Charlotte has a growing Hispanic population and hopes the Picasso exhibit is a “matter of pride” for the community.

Charlotte is the first of two cities hosting the exhibit organized by the nonprofit American Federation of Arts .

American Federation of Arts guest curator Laurence Madeline, who was talking with the ambassador, said it was “the hardest show I’ve ever worked on,” between putting it together during the pandemic and then seeing the competition for Picassos for what would be the 50th anniversary of his death. The Spanish artist and creator of Cubism died in April 1973.

One of Madeline’s first memories as a child was her father telling her that Picasso had died and that Picasso wasn’t much of a painter. Madeline said she disagreed.

Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston read a proclamation during the media night from Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles declaring Feb. 11 “Picasso Landscapes Day.”

The opening weekend is sold out, the Mint said Friday. But there are still plenty of chances to “Picasso’s Landscapes,” which runs through May 21.

Here are three things to know about “Picasso Landscapes.”

Picasso’s landscapes ‘overlooked’

American Federation of Arts guest curator Laurence Madeline, left, talks Thursday with Santiago Cabanas, the Spanish ambassador to the US, during media preview night of “Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bonds” opening Feb. 11 at Mint Museum Uptown. Adam Bell/abell@charlotteobserver.com

About 200 to 300 of Picasso’s estimated 13,500 paintings are landscapes.

While Picasso’s portfolio is extensive, his landscapes are “many times overlooked,” Winston said. But it’s through his landscapes that Picasso would sit and reflect on his personal and social life, he said.

The exhibition includes nearly 50 paintings and two sculptures from private and public collections from around the world.

It will expose people to a part of Picasso’s career that they might not be familiar with, Mint Museum CEO Todd Herman said during the media event.

“This exhibition is the only one that focuses on Picasso’s landscapes,” he said.

Picasso was interested in the environment around him

While Picasso is a painter of tradition and creator of Cubism, Madeline said he also was interested in his environment — not from an ecological view but what he was noticing what was going on around him.

The exhibition includes contextual material such as films, news clips, photos and postcards.

“So we get a sense of what Pablo Picasso was experiencing in his day-to-day life that influenced what he was painting,” Herman said.

Opportunity for local arts exposure

“Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds” debuts Feb. 11 at Mint Museum Uptown, 500 S. Tryon St., showcasing a collection of nearly 50 paintings and two sculptures by Pablo Picasso. Adam Bell/abell@charlotteobserver.com

The Picasso exhibition is an opportunity to learn about and see a master artist’s works at home, Winston said.

By hosting an exhibition like Picasso, Winston said he hopes it will create a more vibrant cultural economy and keep local creatives in Charlotte.

“This exhibit is another way the city of Charlotte is working to stabilize the arts and culture sector and incentive growth opportunities for other artists,” he said.

It’s also a way to spotlight local arts.

The Mint developed a second exhibition, also running through May 21. “ Bearden/Picasso Rhythms and Reverberations ” is in the same space as “Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds.” Romare Bearden was a Charlotte native and a major figure of 20th century art world.

Jonathan Stuhlman, senior curator of American art at The Mint, said Bearden and Picasso met.

Stuhlman said he pulled overlaps and intersections by subject or style show the connection of Bearden’s work and influences from Picasso.

The exhibit also brings the community together to showcase local talent murals throughout town to concerts and theater productions.

Observer arts editor Adam Bell contributed to this report.