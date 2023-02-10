Strohmayer tops podium

Junior Madelyn Strohmayer wrestled her way to the top of the podium at the Pine Island Girl’s Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Strohmayer started with a fall in 2:40 over Allison Weinzettel from Hastings and a quick :16 pin over Bemidji’s Brealen Fredriksen-Holm before wrestling a 9-1 major decision over Giesele Gallegos from South St. Paul in the semis.

She finished the day winning an 8-7 decision over Rosemount’s Kamdyn Saulter to claim the gold in the 114-A bracket. The tournament had a record setting turnout of 260 female wrestlers.

Strohmayer will be wrestling Saturday, Feb. 11 in the 2023 Girl’s Section Tournament at Sartell for Sections 5, 6, 7 and 8.