Feds Search Mike Pence’s Home for Classified Documents

Adriano Machado/Reuters

The FBI was searching former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana on Friday following an aide’s discovery of classified documents on the property last month. Though Pence has not commented on the matter, his aides have been in contact with the Justice Department and agreed to the search, according to The New York Times . The search comes just a day after it was reported that Pence received a separate subpoena connected to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to hold onto power after losing the 2020 election. Pence is far from the only high-profile figure to become embroiled in a classified documents scandal. Beginning with a raid on Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago last summer, both the former president and President Joe Biden have been subjected to searches for classified material at their various properties.

Read it at The New York Times