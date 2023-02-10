UPDATE: Missing Central Mass Teen Could Be In Worcester, Boston, Police Say

Police in Northborough are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who went missing last week.

Michael Davis Jr. disappeared around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, and hasn't been seen since, Northborough police said. He's described as 6 feet tall, weighing 150-170 pounds with a slim build, fair complexion and short red hair.

Michael also has health conditions and there is concern for his well-being. In an updated release, police said that Michael Could be in the Boston or Worcester area.

Press Release: Updated information on missing juvenile NORTHBOROUGH — Police Chief William E. Lyver reports that... Posted by Northborough Police Department on Sunday, February 12, 2023

Officers ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Northborough police immediately at 508-393-1515.