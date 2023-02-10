Woman Uses Genius Picture Frame Hack To Create Gorgeous Wall Paneling

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I love adding cute accents to my whole home, but sometimes doing so isn’t as easy as just slapping up paint or doing something similar. Luckily there are plenty of uber-creative people out there who have come up with easy to DIY workarounds that allow even someone like me to make beautiful pieces in my own house!



Just take this awesome IKEA hack from Filiz.Interior that uses simple picture frames and turns them into the most amazing wall frame outs! You’d literally never even be able to tell the difference.

Now, if there is one thing you should know about me, it is that I hate using a power saw or cutter. In fact, I’d rather measure and hammer all day long than risk cutting off a finger - or at least that is how I feel about the situation. So anything that lets me get a similar look without actually having to cut something is going to be a bonus for me.

So, for this hack, you’ll essentially want to take IKEA frames, and use the frames themselves in the place of wall paneling. This will allow you to get those beautiful accent-frame walls that we’ve all seen over the internet without having to full-on go through the trouble and hassle of cutting them down.

All you have to do is grab the frames, measure out on your wall where you want them to go, then nail-gun them into place. You will also want to add a coat of paint or two, preferably in the same color as the rest of your wall, to help them really blend in the way those Pinterest-perfect frame outs do. You could also add a splash of different color as well, if that is what floats your boat!



Either way, this is something fun and pretty simple (and even better, inexpensive) to try on your own!

