Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
HeySoCal

Tiny home village, homeless facility open in Sun Valley, Skid Row

By City News Service Inc.,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCDQa_0kjHNWF400

A new tiny home site expected to support 161 formerly homeless Angelenos opened in Sun Valley Thursday.

The Branford Village, formerly the site of an encampment, will become an interim housing project with 161 beds and other amenities and resources, according to officials.

Alexis Wesson, chief of staff for the Sixth District, said that 161 people will “have a safe place to lay their heads at night, clean linens, a community area and countless social services to help them get back on their feet — and stay there.”

“This area is about second chances and about opportunity,” Wesson said. “It’s not meant to be a forever home, but a stepping stone to a better, healthier, safer tomorrow.”

The tiny home site will be operated by Volunteers of America Los Angeles, with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority facilitating intakes. Officials said that outreach teams have been speaking to residents of encampments across Sun Valley.

It will be the third interim housing site in the Sixth District.

Also on Thursday, Mayor Karen Bass joined officials at the opening of Lamp Lodge, a supportive housing project in Skid Row that was the result of Proposition HHH funding. Bass wrote on Twitter that the project will provide 81 units for people experiencing homelessness.

“Today represents a continued demonstration of locked arms getting the job done,” Bass said. “Thank you to our partners for moving with urgency and working to bring unhoused Angelenos inside.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
Mayor Bass’ encampment reduction effort expands to Miracle Mile
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Reports: Arrest made in shooting death of LA auxiliary bishop
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
2 critically injured in greater alarm house fire in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Most Popular
Woman’s fall from Disneyland parking structure investigated as suicide
Anaheim, CA1 hour ago
Riverside County Fair, Date Festival returns after 3-year hiatus
Indio, CA2 days ago
Pasadena Independent_2/20/2023
Pasadena, CA6 hours ago
Riverside PD offers grants for businesses to improve security
Riverside, CA3 days ago
Multiple shooting incidents reported this week in LA area
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LA City Hall steps named after former Council President Wesson
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LA council members propose a right to counsel for tenants facing eviction
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Fun things to do this week: Feb. 17-23
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
LASD seeks inmate who walked away from Pico Rivera station
Pico Rivera, CA6 days ago
Parks upgrades, other improvements coming to Riverside via ARPA
Riverside, CA6 days ago
LA program aims to provide trauma training for community intervention workers
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Police search for 74-year-old woman who went missing in Brea
Brea, CA5 hours ago
14-year-old boy goes missing, last seen in East Los Angeles
East Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Snow prompts CHP to escort traffic on I-5 in Grapevine area
Castaic, CA5 days ago
South Los Angeles gang member pleads guilty to running drug ring
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
UCLA gifted $20M to establish center for study of microbial organisms
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Riverside area high school students compete in mock trial contest
Riverside, CA5 days ago
UC Riverside’s OASIS aims to turn research into economic action
Riverside, CA6 days ago
Assemblyman seeks limits on pet euthanasia in animal shelters
Corona, CA6 days ago
Teen girl last seen with 22-year-old man goes missing in Rosemead
Rosemead, CA2 days ago
Man suspected in shootings of Jews leaving synagogues arrested
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Ice-T gets Walk of Fame star
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy