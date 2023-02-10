Governor Evers’ veterans budget includes more spending, no mention of Union Grove

(The Center Square) – The preview for Governor Evers’ budget for veterans in Wisconsin focuses on hiring more state workers, and doesn’t even mention the troubled veterans home at Union Grove.

The governor unveiled his proposal Thursday.

“[We are] proposing continued investment in various innovative initiatives to ensure the state is equipped to meet the needs of our veteran community and help them build strong, lasting success,” Evers said in a statement.

In all, the governor wants to spend $24 million more on the Department of Veterans Affairs. A good chunk of that money, about $9 million, would go toward new programs for veterans, including:

$4.5 million to support veteran mental health initiatives.$2 million to create a rental assistance program for homeless veterans.An additional $1.5 million for the Veterans Outreach and Recovery Program, which provides case management and support to veterans and connects veterans to community services.An additional $1.5 million for county veteran services offices and Tribal veterans service offices.

Another nearly $8 million would go to hire new nurses, or give current nurses at the state’s veterans’ homes raises, including:

Providing funding to the state veterans homes to address their ongoing needs so that each home has adequate resources to provide the best possible care to the most vulnerable veterans in Wisconsin.Supporting the continuation of pilot add-ons to address critical recruitment and retention needs at DVA by providing $6.7 million in non-GPR funding to the Department of Veterans Affairs to support add-ons for several nursing classifications.

The governor’s outline doesn’t mention the veterans home at Union Grove, which is ranked among the worst in the country and is under scrutiny for poor care and a lack of nurses.

Evers is proposing to spend millions-more on veterans housing and employment. The governor also wants to finally recognize Veterans Day as an official state holiday. Wisconsin is the only state that doesn’t recognize Veterans Day as an official state holiday.

The governor will deliver his full budget next week.