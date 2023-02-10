Here's What We Know About The 36-Hour Manhunt For David Linthicum In Maryland

David Linthicum was apprehended early on Friday morning following an intensive two-day manhunt where he shot two Baltimore County Police officers, according to officials.

At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies were able to surround the 24-year-old Linthicum near the Fallston Mall in Harford County, where he was ultimately taken into custody.

After shooting the second officer, officials said that Linthicum stole a police vehicle and fled from Baltimore County into Harford County before bailing before the standoff.

According to Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, Linthicum attempted to seclude himself in a rocky area, adding that the community is now safer that the suspect is in custody. When he was arrested, Linthicum was in possession of ammunition, officials said, but was not in possession of a "long gun."

The standoff lasted approximately eight hours.

The sheriff said that law enforcement was able to use “less-lethal” tactics to try and get Linthicum to surrender in the closing hours of the standoff, during which he remarked “I like fireworks,”

"Time was on our side,” he said. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down … He was hunkered down.”

During the standoff, Linthicum shot two officers. One during the first day of the manhunt, who was treated at an area hospital. The second was shot multiple times on Thursday, Feb. 9, and is in stable condition, but on life support at the hospital, according to his doctors.

“He is on life support,” Shock Trauma Dr. Thomas Scalea said at the hospital. “He is going to need a significant amount of reconstruction ... We are putting our plan together now, he will be with us for a while.”

The shelter-in-place order along Powers Avenue has now been lifted as the community takes a deep breath and attempts to return to a sense of normalcy after a hectic 36 hours.

“Our unwavering gratitude and heartfelt prayers remain with our officers injured in the line of duty, and with all their families and loved ones,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

“I also again thank all our residents for their continued patience, support, and cooperation amid this trying and troubling incident.”

Linthicum is expected to be transferred to the custody of Baltimore County Police to face criminal charges, which are pending. No charges in Harford County have been announced.