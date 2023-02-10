Illinois sports bettors expected to contribute to record breaking numbers on Super Bowl

(The Center Square) – Illinois sports bettors are expected to play a big part in record wagering on this year’s Super Bowl.

A total of 33 states and Washington D.C. will be taking part in betting on Sunday’s game, which features the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

“By my math this is going to be the first billion dollar event for a sports book,” said PlayIllinois marketing analyst Eric Ramsey. “It looks like we were just short of a billion last year, and it looks like we are going to clear that number fairly comfortably this time around.”

Ramsey adds that Illinoisans are expected to bet about $86 million on the Super Bowl. PlayIllinois projects that Illinois, along with New York, New Jersey, Nevada and Ohio will be the top-five betting states on the game. Combined, those states could bring in more than $620 million in bets, more than half of the country’s total.

Ramsey said bettors can bet on practically anything with the big game, including how long the national anthem will be.

“The Super Bowl is obviously the king of prop bets like Gatorade color or hat color, and things like that” he said. “There's no shortage of things to wager on in the Super Bowl.”

On Thursday, the Illinois Gaming Board reported that Illinoisans wagered nearly $10 billion in legal sports bets in 2022.

Ramsey has been impressed with sports betting in the Land of Lincoln.

“These past 12 calendar months in Illinois have been really impressive,” said Ramsey. “The market is still growing really fast, we’re tracking up about 30% year-over-year still, so I just have an optimistic outlook for Illinois in general and certainly for this game.”