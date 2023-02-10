Read full article on original website
We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters
OpenAI's ChatGPT has no qualms about taking your job -but it believes it will have a "net positive" impact on the economy. The ChatGPT fear is real. The A.I. is already outstripping human candidates on job applications and top economists have said it will take over half the jobs in the U.S., while lowering the wages of the roles remaining.
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills
Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
food-safety.com
USDA Funds Research Into How to Equitably Provide Safe Food Amid Supply Chain Shocks
A transdisciplinary team of researchers, educators, and extension experts led by Michigan State University (MSU) has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create safer, more stable food systems. The five-year integrated project is funded through the Sustainable Agricultural Systems program of the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
foodlogistics.com
2023 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain: Beans.ai Founder Nitin Gupta Solves Last-Mile Challenges in Food Delivery
It was 2018, when Nitin Gupta was testing out the food delivery waters. He worked at Uber, and while redeeming his monthly $300 UberEats credit, noticed a discrepancy in GPS/locational data between the food delivery driver and his address. “I rarely ever got food successfully delivered to my apartment. Many...
salestechstar.com
Premikati Receives SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket
Premikati announced it received an SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sales Success – Midmarket. Awards were presented by SAP to top-performing partners for outstanding contributions related to Intelligent Spend and Business Network solutions. Award winners – in partnership with SAP – help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow sustainably, and run more simply.
thepennyhoarder.com
Need a Full-Time Temp Job? Work Through June 30 as a Data Entry Contractor
CivicPlus, a tech platform, is hiring a temporary data entry contractor. This is a full-time position expected to last through June 30. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States. You will be executing inbound leads and adding accounts and contracts for the sales team. You must...
CNBC
Virtual assisting is a side hustle that can pay as much as $100 an hour—here’s how to get started
Side hustles have long been a favorite American way to make extra cash. Now, Gen Z is getting in on the action. Two thirds, 59% of Gen Zers say they currently have a side hustle, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 adults. On average, they spend 10.5 hours per week on their hustles.
splashmags.com
The Importance of Training Employees on Health and Safety Protocols
Training employees on health and safety protocols is crucial for a company’s well-being and productivity. A safe and healthy work environment not only protects employees from potential accidents and injuries but also helps to increase morale and build trust within the company. In this blog post, we will explore...
crowdfundinsider.com
LegalZoom, NEXT Insurance to Create Embedded Experience for Small Business Insurance
LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), the firm focused on online business formation and a key player in legal, compliance and tax solutions, and NEXT Insurance, a digital insurtech company transforming small business insurance, announced a partnership “to better help small business owners create and protect their business online.”. NEXT’s fully...
scaffoldmag.com
Online planning center launched for construction hoists
Construction hoist specialist Geda has launched an online service called Geda Central, through which users can access four tools to help them design and manage their onsite transport platforms. Accessible via smartphone, tablet and computer, the digital platform includes the Installation Designer tool for hoist anchoring and ground force calculations.
Firm referred by Greg Hands won £25.8m coronavirus PPE contract
A lifestyle firm got a £25.8 million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract after being referred to officials by Tory chairman Greg Hands.Luxe Lifestyle was awarded the contract as the Government scrambled to obtain PPE during the coronavirus pandemic.Emails obtained by the Good Law Project show Mr Hands was approached on his personal email account by Mark Higton – a former chairman of the Hammersmith Conservatives – on April 7, 2020 with information about a contact offering PPE and ventilators.🚨 NEW: Greg Hands referred close contact for £25m VIP contractNew Tory Chairman helped land a £25m PPE deal for a firm...
smallbiztrends.com
In the News: Up to $25K in Grants up for Grabs for Small Business Owners
Getting the funding you need at the right time can solve many challenges as a small business owner. This is especially the case when times are hard economically. Finding grants that address the issues your business and yourself personally are dealing with is the key to successfully applying and winning. The more you apply the better your chances.
The Growing Popularity of Dog Waste Management and the Advantages of a Monthly Subscription Model
The popularity of pet ownership is on the rise, and with it, the demand for effective and efficient dog waste management solutions. This niche industry is quickly becoming a hot business opportunity in 2023, and for good reason. In this article, we will explore why dog waste management is the perfect business to start this year and why a subscription model, offering weekly cleaning services for $120 per month, is the best way to go.
Torq Poaches Splunk’s Josh Morris as New SVP of Worldwide Sales and Taps Chief Marketing Officer Don Jeter From Pax8
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 13, 2023-- Torq, the security automation leader, today announced the addition of new Senior Vice-President of Worldwide Sales Josh Morris and Chief Marketing Officer Don Jeter to its executive team. Together, Morris and Jeter will be responsible for helping propel Torq into its next phase of growth and shape the company’s sales and marketing strategies to maximize its pipeline, customer engagement, and brand reach and engagement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230213005018/en/ Josh Morris, Torq Vice President of Worldwide Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
8 Artificial Intelligence Tools that are Accessible for Free for Everyone
Artificial intelligence (AI) has come a long way in recent years, and there are now many free AI tools available that anyone can use. Whether you're a student, a small business owner, or just someone looking to play around with the technology, there's something out there for you. In this article, we'll look at nine of the best free AI tools you can try out right now.
Shell Sees Fleet Managers in Elevated Role as 'Organizational Hub'
Historically high inflation and supply chain woes are giving fleet managers major headaches. That’s according to Jim Perkins, director of Fleet Solutions USA for Shell, and Sasha Arasteh, e-mobility and services manager for Shell Fleet Services Americas, who recently sat down with PYMNTS to discuss what they see as key remedies for the ongoing macroeconomic migraines afflicting the industry.
marktechpost.com
MIT and Oxford Researchers Propose a New AI Method Called ADEV that Automates the Math for Maximizing the Expected Value of Actions in an Uncertain World
A major issue in computer science and its applications, including artificial intelligence, operations research, and statistical computing, is optimizing the predicted values of probabilistic processes. Unfortunately, widely used solutions based on gradient-based optimization do not typically compute the necessary gradients using automatic differentiation techniques created for deterministic algorithms. It has never been simpler to specify and resolve optimization problems, largely because of the development of computer languages and libraries that facilitate automatic differentiation (AD). Users can automate the creation of programs to compute objective functions’ derivatives by specifying them as programs in AD. These derivatives can locate local minima or maxima of the original objective function by feeding them into optimization algorithms like gradient descent or ADAM.
