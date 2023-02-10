Illinois quick hits: Police groups announce seizure statistics; Chicago Auto Show begins Saturday

Police groups announce seizure statistics

The Illinois State Police, working with local law enforcement and community partners, said they continue to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs affecting many neighborhoods.

In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces across the state seized 679 firearms, over 26,000 pounds of drugs, and arrested nearly 2,000 individuals.

It is a collaborative effort among state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies to enforce Illinois drug laws and investigate gang activity.

Computer issues closes school

A downstate school district canceled classes Friday due to computer issues.

The Effingham School District posted on the Facebook page that district employees discovered a problem that affected the district’s computer network. Officials said the district is conducting an investigation and determining a response.

Classes were canceled along with all after school and evening activities.

Chicago Auto Show begins Saturday

The country's largest auto show begins Saturday. The Chicago Auto Show’s 10-day run begins at the McCormick Center.

According to the website, 27 manufacturers will showcase vehicles, accessories, collector cars and interactive exhibits. A major focus of this year’s show will be electric vehicles. Police will also be on hand to provide tips on how to prevent carjackings.