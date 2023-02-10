Drive amasses 81,000 diapers for needy families

Well done, community.

Thanks to the help of friends, family, community members and fellow businesses, Krohn’s Appliances accumulated 81,765 diapers during its eighth annual Diaper Drive in January, more than double last year’s record.

“Diaper King” and Krohn’s Appliance owner Brian Love started the month-long drive in 2015 after learning that one in three American families struggle to afford diapers. Each year, Love donates the bounty to Yamhill County nonprofit A Family Place, which supports the county’s most “stressed” parents. In less than a decade, the diaper drive has supplied the organization with more than a quarter million diapers.

In addition to smashing the drive’s previous record, Love also exceeded his ultimate goal – to provide A Family Place with a year’s worth of diapers, which amounts to roughly 60,000.

“We’ve shed tears of joy, admiration and absolute appreciation that our community has come together in such a big way for those who need it most,” the business declared in a Feb. 6 Facebook post. “The mere thought of a baby having to spend an entire day in the same diaper because their parents had to choose between diapers and food is heartbreaking. To help out an organization that hands out diapers and clothing to families, no questions asked, is such an honor, especially when you take a moment to hear about all they do to help these families.”

The post added that The Family Place is “so much more than just diapers,” having “made a lifelong impact on some families. (And to be honest, a lifelong impact on us!).”

Despite this year’s overall success, the month started off rocky. Halfway through January, the drive had only accumulated 6,000 diapers, far below the 50,000-donation goal set by Love’s 12-year-old granddaughter, “Diaper Princess” Kody Reese.

In hopes of boosting donations, Love partnered with several businesses to create diaper drop-off spots in Newberg, McMinnville, Sherwood and Sheridan. Love and Reese also took to social media to raise awareness as well.

“It’s a thing the whole community has to help with,” Reese said in a video posted to the company’s Facebook page on Jan. 17.

And help the community did.

Love’s long-time friend John Cox recruited friends, family and business contacts to donate a combined total of 15,000 diapers. Cox also helped Krohn’s Appliance purchase additional diapers at a massive discount.

Newberg Ace Hardware, Carquest Auto Parts – Mac Auto Supply, Faulconer-Chapman School, Yamhill Carlton Intermediate School, Marvin Pierce Dog Teacher all served as diaper drop-off locations.

Newberg Ace Hardware donated 1,000 diapers and an additional $1,000, while Marvin Pierce Dog Teacher donated nearly 4,000 diapers and advertised the drive via social media.

The St. Paul Rodeo Foundation and the St. Paul Rodeo Association donated a combined $1,000.

Krohn’s Appliance also shouted out key players such as Chehalem Valley Chamber, Zach’s Residential Tree Services, Crabtree Rock, Newberg Education Association, several local families and Krohn’s Appliance employees.

“Thank you will never feel like enough for all that this community has done,” the Feb. 6 post said. “Being involved with this has been such a humbling experience for us. Every diaper makes a difference, and you all have made a huge difference.”