Boston's building name trivia

Can you name these three Boston buildings? Photos via @doug.gribbel , @behindthelens617 , and @aashishgehlot

Boston,that could earn you some cash one day. ICYMI — last week, competitors on the TV game show “ Jeopardy!” werethe name of one of Boston’s iconic downtown buildings,The category was “The Corporate Structure.”: “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Clarendon — much less patriotic.”In the spirit of making sure you are prepared for any trivia in the future, here is a quick quiz on three of1. Thisis the tallest in the, standing at nearly 700 ft tall and offering2. The iconicin thethat was added to the3. Thisis located at the site formerly known as Fort Hill. It’s made ofand features anon the top of the tower.