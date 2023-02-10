Open in App
Boston, MA
Boston's building name trivia

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hn3mt_0kjHLDmv00

Can you name these three Boston buildings?

Photos via @doug.gribbel , @behindthelens617 , and @aashishgehlot

Boston, let’s play a game that could earn you some cash one day. ICYMI — last week, competitors on the TV game show Jeopardy!” were
unable to guess the name of one of Boston’s iconic downtown buildings, costing them the chance to win $400 .

The category was “The Corporate Structure.” Here’s the clue : “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Clarendon — much less patriotic.”

What is : The John Hancock Tower .

In the spirit of making sure you are prepared for any trivia in the future, here is a quick quiz on three of Boston’s most recognizable buildings
.

1. This glass building is the tallest in the Downtown Crossing neighborhood , standing at nearly 700 ft tall and offering its residents unrivaled views .
Millennium Tower

2. The iconic clock tower in the Financial District that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973 .

The Custom House Tower

3. This 36-story building is located at the site formerly known as Fort Hill. It’s made of unpolished rose-granite panels and features an octagonal-based pyramid on the top of the tower.
Two International Place
