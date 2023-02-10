Boston's building name trivia

Boston, let’s play a game that could earn you some cash one day. ICYMI — last week, competitors on the TV game show “ Jeopardy!” were unable to guess the name of one of Boston’s iconic downtown buildings, costing them the chance to win $400 .
The category was “The Corporate Structure.” Here’s the clue : “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Clarendon — much less patriotic.”
What is : The John Hancock Tower .
In the spirit of making sure you are prepared for any trivia in the future, here is a quick quiz on three of Boston’s most recognizable buildings .
1. This glass building is the tallest in the Downtown Crossing neighborhood , standing at nearly 700 ft tall and offering its residents unrivaled views . Millennium Tower
2. The iconic clock tower in the Financial District that was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1973 . The Custom House Tower
3. This 36-story building is located at the site formerly known as Fort Hill. It’s made of unpolished rose-granite panels and features an octagonal-based pyramid on the top of the tower. Two International Place
