Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools after deputies investigate shooting nearby

Lockdowns at two elementary schools in Orange Park have been lifted, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Orange Park Police Department said in a Facebook post the police activity was happening in the north end of Orange Park, so Grove Park and Orange Park elementary schools were put on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the police activity was due to an investigation of a shooting “near Loring Ave and Industrial Loop and Park Ave and Campbell Ave involving two vehicles.”

CCSO said it appears to be “an isolated incident” that began near Loring Avenue and Industrial Loop and at this time “there are no injuries or shooting victims.”

Earlier Friday morning, another Clay County school was locked down due to a separate incident. Orange Park Junior High School was briefly locked down “due to a threat being made by a student on a school bus. The student was identified and an investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the school,” OPPD wrote on Facebook .

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to contact CCSO at 904-264-6512.

