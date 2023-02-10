Open in App
Orange Park, FL
See more from this location?
Action News Jax

Lockdown lifted at 2 Orange Park schools after deputies investigate shooting nearby

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SKcpD_0kjHKn7U00

Lockdowns at two elementary schools in Orange Park have been lifted, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Orange Park Police Department said in a Facebook post the police activity was happening in the north end of Orange Park, so Grove Park and Orange Park elementary schools were put on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the police activity was due to an investigation of a shooting “near Loring Ave and Industrial Loop and Park Ave and Campbell Ave involving two vehicles.”

CCSO said it appears to be “an isolated incident” that began near Loring Avenue and Industrial Loop and at this time “there are no injuries or shooting victims.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks ]

Earlier Friday morning, another Clay County school was locked down due to a separate incident. Orange Park Junior High School was briefly locked down “due to a threat being made by a student on a school bus. The student was identified and an investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the school,” OPPD wrote on Facebook .

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to contact CCSO at 904-264-6512.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orange Park, FL
Large law enforcement presence at Orange Park Mall due to juvenile disturbance, police report
Orange Park, FL1 day ago
“We don’t know where he’s at”: Search continues for man who abducted daughter, prompted amber alert
Orange Park, FL2 days ago
Orange Park Mall hosts blood drive on Presidents Day
Orange Park, FL6 hours ago
Most Popular
JSO: Teenager shot near the Hollybrook Apartments
Jacksonville, FL22 hours ago
3 dead in house fire in Palatka, Putnam County firefighters say
Palatka, FL5 hours ago
3 Jacksonville men accused of string of car burglaries in at least 3 Northeast Florida counties
Jacksonville, FL4 hours ago
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer arrested for driving under the influence
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
JSO responded to an armed robbery to a business on the city’s westside
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
JSO: Murder investigation leads to arrest
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
JSO says man shot and killed in motel that’s closed for business, asking the community for help
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Florida man, 82, fatally strikes pedestrian with vehicle, crashes into church
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Crash on Philips Highway turns deadly, FHP confirms
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Fatal motorcycle crash near Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
‘When they become a nuisance…it’s time to close it down,’ rise in crime at Jacksonville motels
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
‘They’re not being assisted to live:’ Son seeks justice after 93-year-old mother drowns at local ALF
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Popular Jacksonville trampoline park fined for working minors past 7 p.m. on school nights
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
The Mini Bar Jacksonville Beach location closes tomorrow
Jacksonville Beach, FL23 hours ago
What to know: List of places closed for the holiday
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Design of Concourse B, new TSA gates at Jacksonville International Airport
Jacksonville, FL2 hours ago
Local businesses donate more than $14k to food desert community in honor of Black History Month
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Annual Cupid’s Undie Run in Jacksonville to help people with Neurofibromatosis
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
SPOTLIGHT: Race for Jacksonville Mayor - Audrey Gibson
Jacksonville, FL7 hours ago
31st annual World of Nations Celebration kicks off, celebrates diverse Jacksonville community
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Records could fall this week as summertime temps arrive
Jacksonville, FL10 hours ago
Yellowcard sells out Daily’s Place, high demand calls for new concert date!
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Celebrate 31 years of exploration at the 2023 World of Nations Celebration!
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy