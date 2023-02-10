Video: Damar Hamlin Gave Emotional Speech At NFL Honors

Regardless of how Sunday's Super Bowl plays out, the biggest and, ultimately, most joyous storyline in the NFL this season has been Damar Hamlin's recovery after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.

So it's no surprise that the Buffalo Bills safety, who collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, was prominently featured during Thursday's NFL Honors awards show.

Hamlin, who hasn't spoken publicly very often since the incident, took the stage along with the trainers and medical providers who helped save his life, and delivered an emotional speech.

Check it out below.

"Every day I am amazed that my experiences could encourage so many others across the country and even across the world," Hamlin said. "Encourage to pray, encourage to spread love and encourage to keep fighting no matter the circumstances. Sudden cardiac arrest was nothing I would have never chosen to be a part of my story. But that's because sometimes our own visions are too small, even when we think we are seeing the bigger picture. My vision was about playing in the NFL and being the best player that I could be. But God's plan was to have a purpose greater than any game in this world."

Hamlin went on to thank NFL fans and people around the world for their prayers and support. He also thanked the care providers who helped him recover and hugged the first responders who treated him on the field. He singled out an ICU doctor named Youssef, who Hamlin said helped encourage him during the early days of his recovery.

"My third night in the hospital, I met an ICU doctor. His name was Youssef," Hamlin said. "He told me he had a similar experience. He showed me he was okay, and that meant so much to me. There was so much uncertainty at the time, and just him coming to me and showing that I could live a normal life again, it meant so much to me in that moment."

Hamlin was awarded the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award this week for the work performed by his Chasing M's Foundation, which received nearly $9 million in donations after his on-field collapse.

He did not indicate Thursday whether or not he will return to an NFL field, or how soon that could happen. But NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer raised eyebrows this week when he guaranteed that Hamlin will suit up again.

That would be amazing to see. But even if Hamlin's playing career is over, he's served as a source of inspiration for football fans.