Nia Long Fires A Big Shot At Boston Celtics For The Way They Handled Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long expresses her frustration with the Boston Celtics and the fact that they made public the Ime Udoka cheating scandal.

Nia Long unpurposely starred in one of the most controversial moments last offseason when it was reported that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka received a big suspension from the team, which raised many eyebrows around the association, with many people talking about how serious things were.

This situation quickly got out of hand, as so many people had something to say about it and a different version of what happened. Meanwhile, Nia Long was seeing and hearing everybody talking and saying whatever they wanted about her and her fiancé .

Obviously, this didn't sit well with her and other people, like Stephen A. Smith, who called out the Boston Celtics for airing this issue and shaming Udoka for doing what other coaches around the league have done for years.

Nia Long Is Unhappy With The Boston Celtics

Long had previously agreed with Smith's sentiment , but things haven't ended for her, as many people keep following her around, trying to find out what's going on in her life and to see if she has moved on from the whole Udoka situation.

As a matter of fact, she looks very happy right now, and even though she stated she was single , fans haven't hesitated to claim she's dating again . Long is the February cover of The Cut, and she had the chance to talk with Clover Hope , revealing how life has changed since that unfortunate moment.

Long labeled that situation “a gut punch and then this red carpet of blessing," considering all the drama that followed the situation and how things were handled, especially by the Boston Celtics organization.

Nia explained that her youngest son had to go through a lot during those times, and she focused on helping him get over that, but it hasn't been easy. The 52-year-old actress blames the Celtics for their actions regarding the Udoka scandal, recriminating them for making this a public matter.

It is. The Celtics made a choice to make my family business public, and I don’t understand why. It could’ve all been handled internally. I do understand why, but I can’t talk about it. Maybe one day I will. You know, fear drives stupidity, and I’ll leave that right there. I’ve learned that I’m stronger than I ever thought I was.

That situation was anything but easy for Nia, who had to endure that alone and received a lot of looks and comments from strangers. Fortunately, she's now apparently doing better, and we hope her kid is the same. Nobody should go through this ever, but life doesn't work the way we want many times.

Nia keeps working and having fun with friends, but no, she's not dating at this very moment.

