Some students, staff in New Jersey have delayed openings Monday after Super Bowl

If the Super Bowl is America’s unofficial holiday, then does the day after count as well?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. The Super Bowl is expected to run into late hours Sunday night. The game itself takes about three and a half hours, with a 30-minute halftime show.

Some towns are letting their residents enjoy the fun a bit longer after Super Bowl Sunday.

City-run buildings in Atlantic City will open two hours later than usual on Monday at 10:30 a.m. due to the Super Bowl.

Young football fans in Gloucester City will also have the chance to stay up late and enjoy the game. The city announced schools will have a two-hour delayed opening on Monday.

The superintendent said he feels it’s important to give students and staff time to enjoy the game with their families and come back to school well-rested and safe.

