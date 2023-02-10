Some students, staff in New Jersey have delayed openings Monday after Super Bowl
By News 12 Staff,
If the Super Bowl is America’s unofficial holiday, then does the day after count as well?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. The Super Bowl is expected to run into late hours Sunday night. The game itself takes about three and a half hours, with a 30-minute halftime show.
Some towns are letting their residents enjoy the fun a bit longer after Super Bowl Sunday.
City-run buildings in Atlantic City will open two hours later than usual on Monday at 10:30 a.m. due to the Super Bowl.
