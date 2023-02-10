Ottawa Senators Look to Keep Rolling After Bye Week

Getting into the playoffs is optimistic for the Ottawa Senators right now. But what should be their goals after they won four straight before the bye week?

Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Ottawa Senators' bye week has ended as they face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens spoke about the club before the all-star break after they won four straight games. After they narrowly beat the New York Islanders, they stomped the Maple Leafs 6-2 in Toronto and won a home-and-home against the Montreal Canadiens.

On the Jan. 31 episode of The Hockey News Podcast – before Ottawa beat Montreal that evening – Ryan and Mike analyzed the Senators, what has and hasn't worked, and what their goals should be for the rest of this season. Ottawa's currently eight points out of a wild-card spot and his third-last in the Eastern Conference.

Ottawa Senators Surged Heading Into All-Star Break (; 7:14)

