Letter: Fiscal responsibility

Today I was in Clatskanie and decided to pay my utilities. First, I paid my water bill at Clatskanie City Hall. I then ventured to Clatskanie PUD to pay my electric bill.

After paying my PUD bill I sat in my truck and stared at the “chalet style ski resort building,” better known as Clatskanie PUD. I thought, what in the world was the PUD board and Mark Farmer thinking when building the PUD “complex.”

I then drove past Clatskanie City Hall again and asked myself the same question. What was Greg Hinklman and the powers that be at city hall thinking by remodeling and creating yet another ivory tower in Clatskanie, better known as City Hall.

Please keep in mind that both of these utilities are nothing more than a “regulated monopoly”. I wondered what a signal mother with children thinks when she pays her utilities and walks into the city hall building only to see a grand ballroom and a shiny elevator. Ah, but the building also doubles as a cultural center. What does this same mom think when she walks into the PUD lobby only to be met by a 30 foot custom wood ceiling with custom iron handrails.

It’s obvious Greg Hinklman and Mark Farmer have no regard for fiscal responsibility. Its time for city hall and the Clatskanie PUD to evaluate their priorities and put the people of Clatskanie first rather than sitting in their plush offices patting themselves on the back for creating the nicest utility facility experience in order to take more of our money.

Russell Spaulding

Utility Customer