Gwinnett County DA office accepting applications for mentorship program

The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office recently announced that it’s accepting applications for its mentorship program, taking place this summer.

The 2023 Junior District Attorney and Investigator Mentorship Program will give participants hands-on experience in the criminal justice system, exploring roles in courts, law enforcement, and corrections, an announcement said. Participants will also work directly with investigators and assistant district attorneys.

Candidates must be a student at a Gwinnett County public school and between ages 15-18. The program runs June 14-28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applications are due by April 21 at 11:59 p.m. To apply and to learn more about the mentorship program, visit the city’s website .

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.