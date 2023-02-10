ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a child expert and here’s what your baby’s first word says about them

By Keira Clarke
 3 days ago
Hearing your child’s first words is one of the most important landmarks you will ever reach in their life.

Many parents anxiously await that historical moment and may even shed a tear or two after hearing their little girl or boy say Mama or Dada.

Amanda explains your baby’s first word is a reflection of their surroundings

But there are other words that could reach your baby's lips first and your baby's first word can tell you quite a bit about them.

We spoke to Amanda Jenner, author and child expert with over 20 years experience to find the meaning behind children's first words.

Common first words

Speaking exclusively to Fabulous Amanda said: “‘Mama’ and ‘Dada’ babies are the most common first words, the next on the list is actually ‘bye bye’.

"Pet names are often babies first and some parents have reported hearing the word ‘ball’ around the 12-14 month mark.”

Amanda explains your baby’s first word is a reflection of their surroundings.

“This is because baby’s pick up and respond to what they hear around them. Many parents encourage words like mama and dada which is why they are the most common.

"But if your child often hears the name of your pet it’s likely they may repeat that pretty early in their development."

Essentially your child's first words are a reflection of you and your home.

Amanda says: "The first words for most babies usually have two to four letters, with few syllables, these roll off the tongue a bit easier."

Recognising first words

Many parents get confused when recognising a first word.

Amanda explains: “Parents often think their baby’s first words are ‘ahh’ or ‘ooohh’ but this isn’t the case. Babies actually recognise words themselves around four to five months, sometimes even know their name."

The development process of repeating what they hear starts a few months after. So it likely your baby will start practising phonetic sounds, before they finally succeed with the pronouncing their first words.

When do baby’s usually say their first word?

Amanda says your baby’s first work is likely to be heard around 10 -12 months.

The child expert says: "Most babies start to gain control of sounds between nine to 12 months. Around this time they will start pointing at things and produce grunting and babbling sounds."

How can parents support early communication/speech?

Many parents like to do all they can to support early communication in their children. Here’s what Amanda recommends.

“Communicate with your child through pictures, stories and easy to remember rhymes or songs. Children respond very well to visuals at a young age, if you're teaching them to say an object like a ‘ball’ it is good to have the object in front of them.”

“Remember to listen just as much as you speak to them. Don’t finish words for them and allow their speech to come naturally. You can follow up with smiles and praise when your baby gets a word right.”

What to do if you're concerned your baby's speech is delayed?

Speech development varies from child to child. Most children would have developed a good vocabulary by three years old.

If your child is on the slower side here's a few things you can do to help:

  • Introduce regular and repetitive stories and songs.
  • Narrating their movements and yours can help their understanding.
  • Limit screen time especially if your baby is watching a show that doesn't require them to respond.
  • Talk and communicate as much as you can.

Amanda says it’s important to understand babies absorb a lot from a young age so there are many things that could impacts your child's learning.

She says: “Premature babies are usually slower to speech and children with autism may have a different way of learning.”

If you are really concerned about your baby's speech you can go speak to a doctor or see a speech therapist.

For more tips head over to Amanda’s Instagram where she shares expert advice on supporting your child's early development.

