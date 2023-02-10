Terminally ill IE woman is surprised with Super Bowl tickets provided by nonprofit and NFL

Kellirae Cox is accustomed to cheering on others as a former cheerleader at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside.

On Wednesday, she returned to her alma mater for a pep rally, during which the 21-year-old was surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl.

"It's a dream come true and I am still processing this. I am really not sure how to feel right now. I'm still overwhelmed. It is a dream," Cox said in sign language.

The Dream Foundation provided the tickets. The organization grants the wishes of terminally ill adults.

Last year, Cox was diagnosed with melanoma, which has since metastasized. With time no longer on her side, she and her coach reached out to the Dream Foundation. Her wish? To attend the Super Bowl.

"We were just struck by her humor, her sincerity and her gratitude, and in the office when we saw this come through we just said, 'We have to make it happen.' So we reached out the NFL," said Kisa Heyer, CEO of the Dream Foundation.

The NFL provided the foundation with four tickets for Cox and her family to attend the big game. Cox will also get a chance to meet the team's cheerleaders.

"I've had many health issues but with cheerleading I just feel like I can do it," Cox said. "I've joined since I was in third grade, here at the school, and so it's in my blood. And thanks to her, she inspired me to continue in cheerleading," she said, referring to her former coach, Stacey Hausman.

Cheerleading, for Cox, has been an outlet and a chance to be just like her teammates.

"She accepts the challengers, always," said Hausman. "She never wants anyone to give her any special treatment. She just wants to be. And she wants to work for everything she gets, and she works hard."