20 parks in Fort Worth, TX

Ready to plan your trip to the park? Grab your shades and trusty water bottle — here are some of Cowtown’s best:
Nature parks 🌳
Gateway Park , 751 Beach St. The 792-acre park was dedicated in 1979 as a greenbelt developed along the Trinity River to replace the Riverside Sewage Treatment Plant. Now, the expansive park features canoe launches and mountain biking trails .
Sycamore Community Park , 2525 E. Rosedale St. Renowned urban planner George Kessler helped plan the area that was originally known as Glenwood Park in the early 1900s. Renamed in the 1950s, the 154-acre park includes a former golf course that is turning back into nature through a process called “urban rewilding.”
Marine Creek Lake Park , 4700 Huffines Blvd. This 70-acre park on the northwest side of town was designated in 1984 after the land was donated by the Marion Samson Company. A favorite spot of anglers and boaters, this park features miles of trails that circle the lake.
Northwest Community Park , 8375 Blue Mound Rd. At 246 acres, this is the fifth-largest park in town. It features wildflower fields, a waterfall, and an 80-ft accessible dock for fishing, wildlife watching, and relaxing beside the lake.
Z. Boaz South Community Park , 5250 Old Benbrook Rd. The 134-acre park was dedicated in 1928. It features extensive tree-lined trails , a rope bridge, a baseball field, and a disk golf course on the southwest side of town.
Trinity Park , 2401 University Dr. The city’s most popular by far, Trinity Park’s 252 acres were designated in 1892 . It features everything from a duck pond to basketball courts with colorful murals — and is the location of community events throughout the year.
Forest Park , 1500 Colonial Pkwy. The 120-acre park includes both the Fort Worth Zoo and the Log Cabin Village . People of all ages and abilities can play at the inclusive playground near the park’s northern edge.
Patricia LeBlanc Park , 6300 Granbury Cut-Off St. Local nonprofit Playground Unlimited donated the accessible playground to the city in 1992. It is the first playground in the US to implement universal design strategies for children of all abilities.
Dream Park Playground , 2001 University Dr. Little ones can enjoy 57,000 sqft of play space designed for all abilities . Located inside Trinity Park, the playground features soft surfaces and adaptive swings .
Doggie destinations 🐶
ZBonz Dog Park , 6950 W. Camp Bowie Blvd. The 10-acre, fully-irrigated park was built on the former Z. Boaz Golf Course and has designated areas for both large and small dogs . Furry friends will also like the agility course and aerated ponds .
Fort Woof Dog Park , 751 Beach St. Located inside Gateway Park, this five-acre destination was ranked the No. 1 Dog Park in the Nation by Dog Fancy Magazine in 2006. There are designated zones for both small and large pups, agility courses, and shaded areas.
Calhound Dog Park , 409 E. Annie St. The small fenced area is located inside Calhoun Park near South Main Street. It features a graveled play area , shade structure , and a metal pup sculpture.
Sports courts and courses 🏀
Southwest Community Center , 6300 Welch Ave. Play outside on the outdoor basketball and tennis courts, or playground . Or head inside the community center to sign up for the Youth Sports Program .
Ciquio Vasquez Park , 1000 Echo Lake Dr. Batter up — this southeast park is home to baseball and softball fields and is the site of the future Patrick Zamarripa Ballfield Complex. The 41-acre park was dedicated in 2017.
Pecan Valley Golf Course , 6400 Pecan Valley Dr. The city-owned and operated golf center has two 18-hole courses along the Clearfork of the Trinity River. The “River” course is considered one of the best municipal courses in the state, while the “Hills” course recently received several hundred trees for long term growth.
Skate parks 🛹
Chisholm Trail Skate Park , 4936 McPherson Blvd. Inside of the new Chisholm Trail Park, this is part of the city’s skate park program. The main plaza features the history of the Chisholm Trail and offers multiple trick runs .
Oakland Lake Skate Park , 1645 Lake Shore Dr. This far east park includes 53 acres and Fosdick Lake that were acquired by the city in 1927. The skate park has components for all levels of skaters and other wheeled athletes.
Diamond Hill Skate Park , 3709 Weber St. This area on the historic Northside became part of Fort Worth in 1922. Enjoy a day of activities with volleyball courts, a fitness station, and a skate park .
Ready to visit these local parks but don’t know where to start? We’ve created this handy map so you can find all of these featured parks .
Comments / 0