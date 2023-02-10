Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
6AM City

20 parks in Fort Worth, TX

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZ5C9_0kjHBMns00

The duck pond is just one feature of the beautiful Trinity Park.

Photo by @ftwtoday

Whether you’re looking for a place to play with the kiddos or to decompress with some off-screen time, Fort Worth features nearly 300 parks and recreational spots for you to enjoy.

Ready to plan your trip to the park? Grab your shades and trusty water bottle — here are some of Cowtown’s best:
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIooV_0kjHBMns00

Gateway Park is a popular destination for mountain bikers.

Photo provided by the City of Fort Worth

Nature parks 🌳

Gateway Park , 751 Beach St.
The 792-acre park was dedicated in 1979 as a greenbelt developed along the Trinity River to replace the Riverside Sewage Treatment Plant. Now, the expansive park features canoe launches and mountain biking trails .

Sycamore Community Park , 2525 E. Rosedale St.
Renowned urban planner George Kessler helped plan the area that was originally known as Glenwood Park in the early 1900s. Renamed in the 1950s, the 154-acre park includes a former golf course that is turning back into nature through a process called “urban rewilding.”

Marine Creek Lake Park , 4700 Huffines Blvd.
This 70-acre park on the northwest side of town was designated in 1984 after the land was donated by the Marion Samson Company. A favorite spot of anglers and boaters, this park features miles of trails that circle the lake.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dY7eq_0kjHBMns00

Escape to nature at Northwest Community Park.

Photo by the City of Fort Worth


Northwest Community Park , 8375 Blue Mound Rd.
At 246 acres, this is the fifth-largest park in town. It features wildflower fields, a waterfall, and an 80-ft accessible dock for fishing, wildlife watching, and relaxing beside the lake.

Z. Boaz South Community Park , 5250 Old Benbrook Rd.
The 134-acre park was dedicated in 1928. It features extensive tree-lined trails , a rope bridge, a baseball field, and a disk golf course on the southwest side of town.

Goat Island Park , 8298 Malaga Dr.
A destination on Lake Worth, the six-acre island is only accessible by boat. Grab a kayak or canoe and go on a hunt for the Lake Worth Goatman .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ClUO_0kjHBMns00

Kids of all abilities will love the colorful climbing attractions at Dream Park.

Photo by the City of Fort Worth

Family fun zones 🎡

Trinity Park , 2401 University Dr.
The city’s most popular by far, Trinity Park’s 252 acres were designated in 1892 . It features everything from a duck pond to basketball courts with colorful murals — and is the location of community events throughout the year.

Forest Park , 1500 Colonial Pkwy.
The 120-acre park includes both the Fort Worth Zoo and the Log Cabin Village . People of all ages and abilities can play at the inclusive playground near the park’s northern edge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tRFm_0kjHBMns00

The Patricia LeBlanc Playground is wheelchair-accessible.

Photo by the City of Fort Worth


Patricia LeBlanc Park , 6300 Granbury Cut-Off St.
Local nonprofit Playground Unlimited donated the accessible playground to the city in 1992. It is the first playground in the US to implement universal design strategies for children of all abilities.

Dream Park Playground , 2001 University Dr.
Little ones can enjoy 57,000 sqft of play space designed for all abilities . Located inside Trinity Park, the playground features soft surfaces and adaptive swings .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgufv_0kjHBMns00

Let your furry friend free at Calhound Dog Park.

Photo by the City of Fort Worth

Doggie destinations 🐶

ZBonz Dog Park , 6950 W. Camp Bowie Blvd.
The 10-acre, fully-irrigated park was built on the former Z. Boaz Golf Course and has designated areas for both large and small dogs . Furry friends will also like the agility course and aerated ponds .

Bark Park at First Flight , 2700 Mercedes Ave.
The small urban park includes a 3,200-sqft fenced area in the West 7th neighborhood. The limited area is better for small dogs than larger ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vpfJ_0kjHBMns00

Let man’s best friend play at Fort Woof Dog Park.

Photo by the City of Fort Worth


Fort Woof Dog Park , 751 Beach St.
Located inside Gateway Park, this five-acre destination was ranked the No. 1 Dog Park in the Nation by Dog Fancy Magazine in 2006. There are designated zones for both small and large pups, agility courses, and shaded areas.

Calhound Dog Park , 409 E. Annie St.
The small fenced area is located inside Calhoun Park near South Main Street. It features a graveled play area
, shade structure , and a metal pup sculpture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmIna_0kjHBMns00

Keep an eye out for the green wooden signs that mark the 300+ city parks.

Photo by the City of Fort Worth

Sports courts and courses 🏀

Southwest Community Center , 6300 Welch Ave.
Play outside on the outdoor basketball and tennis courts, or playground . Or head inside the community center to sign up for the Youth Sports Program .

Ciquio Vasquez Park , 1000 Echo Lake Dr.
Batter up — this southeast park is home to baseball and softball fields and is the site of the future Patrick Zamarripa Ballfield Complex. The 41-acre park was dedicated in 2017.

Pecan Valley Golf Course , 6400 Pecan Valley Dr.
The city-owned and operated golf center has two 18-hole courses along the Clearfork of the Trinity River. The “River” course is considered one of the best municipal courses in the state, while the “Hills” course recently received several hundred trees for long term growth.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26IIim_0kjHBMns00

Pull out those helmets and knee pads at the Diamond Hill Skate Park.

Photo by the City of Fort Worth

Skate parks 🛹

Chisholm Trail Skate Park , 4936 McPherson Blvd.
Inside of the new Chisholm Trail Park, this is part of the city’s skate park program. The main plaza features the history of the Chisholm Trail and offers multiple trick runs .

Oakland Lake Skate Park , 1645 Lake Shore Dr.
This far east park includes 53 acres and Fosdick Lake that were acquired by the city in 1927. The skate park has components for all levels of skaters and other wheeled athletes.

Diamond Hill Skate Park , 3709 Weber St.
This area on the historic Northside became part of Fort Worth in 1922. Enjoy a day of activities with volleyball courts, a fitness station, and a skate park .

Ready to visit these local parks but don’t know where to start? We’ve created this handy map so you can find all of these featured parks .

