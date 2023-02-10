Your answers to “Would You Rather”

Last month, we invited you to participate in a game of
“ Would You Rather
,” Charleston-style. Thanks to everyone who played — here’s how the numbers shook out
. 1
. Though you couldn’t go wrong with either
, 57%
said they’d prefer to have unlimited Co
- Op frosé (sorry, Home Team tots.) 2
. 76%
shared they’d rather start their weekend on Sullivan
’ s
, instead of at the Charleston Farmers Market. 3
. When it came to Darius Rucker vs. “Southern Charm,” 85%
preferred
to hang with the singer
- songwriter
. 4
.
As for ping pong vs. Charleston Nasty Biscuits
, the latter took it away in true Southern fashion
with a 76% majority
. 5
. The hype is real
: 59% of readers
said they’d prefer to star in an episode
of “Outer Banks” vs. an appearance in “The Righteous Gemstones.” 6
. Skyline views surpassed live music with a 70% majority
. 7
. Finally , 64%
of you said you’d prefer a beachfront cottage
over a historic home.
