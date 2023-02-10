Your answers to “Would You Rather”

Open in App
Charleston, SC
10 days ago
We loved seeing your answers to this game.

Photo by @jonpuckett

Last month, we invited you to participate in a game of Would You Rather ,” Charleston-style. Thanks to everyone who played — here’s how the numbers shook out .

1
. Though you couldn’t go wrong with either , 57% said they’d prefer to have unlimited Co - Op frosé (sorry, Home Team tots.)

2 . 76% shared they’d rather start their weekend on Sullivan s , instead of at the Charleston Farmers Market.

3
. When it came to Darius Rucker vs. “Southern Charm,” 85% preferred to hang with the singer - songwriter .

4 . As for ping pong vs. Charleston Nasty Biscuits , the latter took it away in true Southern fashion with a 76% majority .

5
. The hype is real : 59% of readers said they’d prefer to star in an episode of “Outer Banks” vs. an appearance in “The Righteous Gemstones.”

6 . Skyline views surpassed live music with a 70% majority .

7 . Finally , 64% of you said you’d prefer a beachfront cottage over a historic home.
