A barrage of bullets: Dog breeder fatally shot selling pup, South Carolina sheriff says

A well-known dog breeder is dead after being shot multiple times during a planned sale of a French bulldog, officials in South Carolina said.

Lonnie A. Ray, 76, was killed after he arranged to meet a buyer in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville, Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon told USA Today Friday.

Ray, described by the sheriff as "probably the best breeder in South Carolina," brought a friend to the routine Monday evening sale .

The small community where the fast food chain is located is about 50 miles northeast of Columbia.

A barrage of bullets

Before the $2,500 transaction took place, Simon said, at least one person pulled out a gun and began shooting in the direction of Ray and his friend.

At least eight shots were fired during the robbery, the sheriff said.

Ray, who lived in nearby Darlington County and was originally from Lee County, was shot multiple times in the leg, the sheriff said. After police arrived at the scene, Ray was taken to a hospital in Hartsville, S.C. where he later died.

The man's friend was not struck by bullets.

"By the grace of God, I don't know how he missed all that gunfire. He said he was ducking behind a truck," Simon said.

After the shooting, Simon said, an older model sedan sped off with the dog with at least three other people in the car.

As of Friday no arrest had been made in the case and the dog had not been recovered, Ray said, but his department was chasing several leads.

“He was a cancer survivor... he’s been in the Vietnam War. He survived all that and he was killed just going to sell a dog," Simon said.

One of the most popular breeds in U.S.

French bulldogs have become one of the most popular dog breeds in the nation. And some people who have them have been targeted in robberies, including Lady Gaga's dog walker , who was critically injured as the superstar's dogs were stolen in Los Angeles.

Two days after thieves shot the singer's dog walker and abducted the dogs, Koji and Gustav, the animals were recovered unharmed, Los Angeles Police reported.

Anyone with information about the South Carolina case is asked to call the sheriff's office.

