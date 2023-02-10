Open in App
Bishopville, SC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

A barrage of bullets: Dog breeder fatally shot selling pup, South Carolina sheriff says

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY,

10 days ago

A well-known dog breeder is dead after being shot multiple times during a planned sale of a French bulldog, officials in South Carolina said.

Lonnie A. Ray, 76, was killed after he arranged to meet a buyer in the parking lot of a KFC in Bishopville, Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon told USA Today Friday.

Ray, described by the sheriff as "probably the best breeder in South Carolina," brought a friend to the routine Monday evening sale .

The small community where the fast food chain is located is about 50 miles northeast of Columbia.

A barrage of bullets

Before the $2,500 transaction took place, Simon said, at least one person pulled out a gun and began shooting in the direction of Ray and his friend.

At least eight shots were fired during the robbery, the sheriff said.

Ray, who lived in nearby Darlington County and was originally from Lee County, was shot multiple times in the leg, the sheriff said. After police arrived at the scene, Ray was taken to a hospital in Hartsville, S.C. where he later died.

The man's friend was not struck by bullets.

"By the grace of God, I don't know how he missed all that gunfire. He said he was ducking behind a truck," Simon said.

Bailey the dog was lost in El Paso: Then she found her old shelter and rang the bell.

After the shooting, Simon said, an older model sedan sped off with the dog with at least three other people in the car.

As of Friday no arrest had been made in the case and the dog had not been recovered, Ray said, but his department was chasing several leads.

“He was a cancer survivor... he’s been in the Vietnam War. He survived all that and he was killed just going to sell a dog," Simon said.

Dog food recall: Purina recalls prescription dog food after cases of pets getting sick

One of the most popular breeds in U.S.

French bulldogs have become one of the most popular dog breeds in the nation. And some people who have them have been targeted in robberies, including Lady Gaga's dog walker , who was critically injured as the superstar's dogs were stolen in Los Angeles.

Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog

Two days after thieves shot the singer's dog walker and abducted the dogs, Koji and Gustav, the animals were recovered unharmed, Los Angeles Police reported.

Anyone with information about the South Carolina case is asked to call the sheriff's office.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A barrage of bullets: Dog breeder fatally shot selling pup, South Carolina sheriff says

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Charlotte Woman Who Recently Won $150K In Lottery Killed In Murder-Suicide
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Nine children, ages 5 to 17, shot at Georgia gas station; police investigating
Columbus, GA7 hours ago
Arrest made in shooting death of Los Angeles Catholic auxiliary bishop
Los Angeles, CA4 hours ago
Missing teen Adriana Davidson, 15, is found dead three days after mysteriously vanishing from Ann Arbor school
Ann Arbor, MI21 days ago
3 teen girls killed in apparent murder-suicide in Texas; 12-year-old escapes after assault
Galena Park, TX1 day ago
Fact check: False claim that a 'massive death plume' is raining down hydrochloric acid in Ohio
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
One dead, 10 injured in Memphis shooting; 3 people of interest sought
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Los Angeles Catholic auxiliary bishop found fatally shot; homicide investigation underway
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
'An isolated incident': New Orleans parade shooting leaves 5 shot, 1 killed, in Mardi Gras run-up
New Orleans, LA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy