Tampa Bay’s population gains tempered by pricing, health concerns: reports

Tampa, like all of Tampa Bay, has seen a workforce population boom compared to markets of a similar size, according to the 2023 Regional Competitive Report by the Tampa Bay Partnership, a coalition of local business leaders. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Among its peer markets, Tampa Bay is leading the nation in attracting new residents. Home values have soared. Unemployment is falling, and there’s a booming technology jobs market.

On the other hand, for many residents, housing and transportation affordability remain a major problem. And indicators of depression and other forms of mental distress are on the rise.

These are among the findings of annual reports presented jointly on Friday by the Tampa Bay Partnership, a coalition of business leaders that tracks and looks to improve local quality of life. and the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business.

For years, the Tampa Bay Partnership’s annual Regional Competitiveness Report and USF’s E-Insights Report have looked at how the region stacks up against 19 similar markets, from Orlando to Charlotte to Denver to Seattle, in five key drivers: innovation, infrastructure, talent, economic vitality and civic quality. The goal, leaders say, is to see what Tampa Bay does well and where it struggles, and offer insights for policymakers.

“The data is robust enough that it should be able to help inform strategies and goals across the five economic drivers,” Tampa Bay Partnership president and CEO Bemetra Simmons said in an email. “Many hands make light work, and regional change necessitates collaboration and widespread efforts in all areas.”

One big takeaway: At the moment, no market is doing better than Tampa Bay when it comes to net migration. The region rose from second to first in attracting new residents, with a population growth of nearly 2.9%, outpacing Austin, Phoenix and Jacksonville. And the migration rate of people between the ages of 25 and 34 jumped from 12th to 8th, “which means we are attracting workforce talent,” Simmons said.

“However, we also see that this influx of new residents, coupled with inflation, is leading to increased concerns around affordability for existing residents,” she said.

Tampa ranks in the study’s bottom five in key areas like average wages (18th), housing affordability (18th), transportation affordability (17th), food insecurity (16th) and median household income (20th). Transportation issues also continue to dog the market, with Tampa Bay finishing near the bottom in qualities like average commute time (13th), transit ridership per capita (18th) and pedestrian and cyclist fatalities (19th).

The boom in workforce-age population belies other areas of talent development in which Tampa Bay lagged, according to the study. While Tampa Bay’s SAT scores ranked first in Florida, it fell behind markets like Orlando, Jacksonville and South Florida in nearly every other educational category, including math and science. Nationally, it ranked in the bottom half for advanced degree production (15th), university research and development expenditures (16th) and labor force participation rate (20th).

“Despite year-over-year improvements in average wages, we remain $10,602 below the national average wage of $68,029, and rank 18th in this category,” Simmons said. “Our average wage is $45,683 less than the top performer, Seattle, at $103,110.”

Areas in which the Tampa Bay area jumped into this year’s top five performers: Unemployment rate (rising from 10th to fifth), start rate for new businesses (sixth to fifth), gross regional product growth rate (seventh to fourth) and price growth rate for existing homes (seventh to first).

USF’s E-Insights survey complements the Regional Competitiveness Report by diving into related data from other sources and applying the results to the area’s overall quality of life. For example: While Tampa Bay has among the lowest incidence rates of alcohol-related driving deaths, it ranks near the top in drug overdose deaths. It ranks near the top in Google searches for divorce lawyers, but it also ranks in the top eight for most child care centers per 1,000 children. And since 2014, air quality has improved relative to other markets.

One concerning finding: depression prevalence rates in Tampa Bay — which, like those in other cities, have generally risen since 2014 — are at an all-time high, placing the region near the top of its peers. The study didn’t offer reasons for the rise, but the Regional Competitiveness Report also found that Tampa Bay ranks 17th in mental health provider availability, with just 16 per 10,000 residents.

“The sad part of the story is that the depression prevalence rate in Tampa Bay is still increasing, and it may continue to increase in the next couple of years,” E-Insights lead researcher Roohid Syed said. “The good news is that, compared to 2014, among all MSAs (metropolitan statistical areas), we have improved a bit. We have moved a few positions ahead.”