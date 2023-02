KSLA

Housing Authority of Shreveport awarded $246,584 for Family Self-Sufficiency Program By Brittney Hazelton, 10 days ago

By Brittney Hazelton, 10 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Housing Authority of the City of Shreveport (HACS) was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Urban Development (HUD) ...