Castle Rock, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Fears of more homeless shelter continue in Castle Rock

By Ellis Arnold earnold@coloradocommunitymedia.com,

10 days ago
Plans for more shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Douglas County have run into opposition from residents in recent months and concerns about Gov. Jared...
