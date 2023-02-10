Missing money? Ohio has $3B in unclaimed funds

Watch previously aired video for more on unclaimed funds in Ohio.
(WJW) — February is Unclaimed Funds Month . Yes, that’s a thing.
And no, Ohioans are not restricted to the month of February to claim their forgotten money, but it's a good reminder to check if you have money waiting for you.
The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed Funds says the average claim in 2022 was $4,000, according to a press release.
To bring awareness and encourage participation, the division is running a hashtag challenge, #ClaimMyMoney where Ohioans are asked to share a photo of themselves with the unclaimed funds website showing that they searched their name, along with the hashtag.
Unclaimed funds are lost or forgotten money that businesses and banks report to the division after accounts become inactive, including inactive checking and savings accounts, refund/credit balances, uncashed cashier’s checks, stocks and bonds, forgotten utility deposits or last paychecks.
The division has more than $3 billion waiting to be claimed, returning more than $134 million in missing money to its rightful owners in 2022.
“You can look up an unclaimed fund for anyone and we encourage you to do that,” Susie
Wagner, Outreach Administrator for the Division of Unclaimed Funds said. “We have found that
much of the unclaimed funds belong to people over 50 years of age and deceased individuals.
So, we want people to not only search their names, search their parents, grandparents and any
family members who are living or deceased.”
Ohioans can check any time see if they have unclaimed funds online here or by calling 614-
466-4433.

